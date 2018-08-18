Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has hit out at Manchester City after a documentary charting their record-breaking title-winning season poked fun at the style of football promoted by their local rivals.

'You can buy all the best players in the world but you cannot buy class' - Jose Mourinho hits back at Man City

"It is Guardiola versus Mourinho once more; possession versus defence; attacking football versus 'park-the-bus'", declared the narrator in the film being broadcast on Amazon Prime, with that snipe clearly not going down well with the United boss.

"You can be a rich club and buy the best players in the world but you cannot buy class and they showed that clearly, that was really obvious," declared an aggravated Mourinho on Sky Sports.

"You can have a fantastic movie while respecting others. You don't need to be disrespectful to have a fantastic movie."

Speaking ahead of today's clash against Brighton, the United boss suggested his side have set the bar of expectation high after last season's second place finish, as he admitted overhauling champions City will be a tough task.

"Last season, we put ourselves in a difficult position, because to do better we can only finish first," added Mourinho.

"When I read sometimes and watch sometimes, it looks like we finished sixth or seventh and everybody did better than us. We finished second.

"Liverpool are trying to win the title with their amazing investment. Chelsea have a fantastic squad, Manchester City have a fantastic squad too, Tottenham made an incredible investment by keeping their players, that's the best investment you can make.

"They could be spending £200m, but if they lose Harry Kane or Christian Eriksen... the biggest investment was keeping all their best players. Arsenal will be better even though they lost their first match. I think it's going to be a very hard season."

Mourinho went on to offer up his most pointed criticism yet of the English media, in a week when one leading newspaper suggested he had a big training ground bust-up with his World Cup winning midfielder Paul Pogba.

Both United and Mourinho have denied there was a confrontation between manager and star player and he has now urged those reporting on the club to avoid fabricating stories.

"I don’t like lies," he told the United website. "When people disagree with me – pundits, journalists… it’s not a drama for me, it’s something I’ve learnt to respect. It’s part of the game, but the lies are something that I really don’t like.

"And I think it goes against the ethics of the job. When you are a journalist, I think you want to inform and you want to inform the truth, or you are an opinion-maker and you have your own opinion, but the lies go against things. And many lies have been said and written.

"And it’s just as you say, you have come here many times and I can promise that the life here at the United training ground is a good life.

"People have good relations, the players are polite, educated people, not just with me and the (coaching) staff, but with everybody and that’s a beautiful thing because here we treat the people that are here, in reception, in the kitchen, everyone… we treat them all the same way.

"I think everyone is happy in relation to that social life we have here and it’s something that I really enjoy and respect, and it hurts a little bit when the lies go in the direction of these problems that are not true."

