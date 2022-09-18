Manchester City are looking like they have finally found that key to crack Champions League success

Any more of this and they may just give the Premier League trophy to Manchester City now.

Wolves away is just the sort of fixture to sort out the men from the boys when it comes to a title challenge.

It’s one you need to battle in and win if you are going to contend for the big prize.

What happened at Molineaux yesterday suggests we must now regard Manchester City as giants among men.

They toyed with the home team and were toying with them long before Nathan Collins was sent off.

I felt so sorry for the young player, this was supposed to be a big match in his football education, going up against Erling Haaland.

Well it was an education, but not in the way the lad would have wanted.

No matter what the circumstances, you cannot raise your foot that high and make contact with a player.

If you do it will be a red card all day long, them’s the rules nowadays.

Nathan will learn from this, to stay on the ground, to position himself better. It’s a part of learning as a young professional, but as you step up the ranks in football, the forwards gets faster, more elusive and if you are not careful, you will make a bad mistake as Nathan did yesterday.

Afterwards Pep Guardiola made a rueful, if not cynical, reference to “the Nations League being very important”.

I have to say it is strange to stop the season at this point for an international break, when club football is going to stop for seven weeks for the World Cup in November and December.

More and more that dreadful decision, 11 years ago now, to award the World Cup to Qatar is haunting professional football at all levels.

I would say Guardiola knows that if the English season could just go on and on, his team is in such a rich vein of top form that they would continue to amass three points after three points.

Now the players, those from qualified countries, start to think about the World Cup.

His players start to listen to other managers and coaches, playing different formations and tactics and then they have to come back to Manchester and pick it all up again at City, just in time for the Manchester derby.

Still, right now, you would doubt that they have too much to worry about. Haaland has made them a better side than the team that has won four of the last five English titles.

That sentence should worry everyone at Liverpool Arsenal, Chelsea, Spurs and any other club who has designs on challenging for the league crown this season.

Haaland has scored 11 times in the Premier League in just seven games to date, and he looked hungry yesterday, wanting the ball every time a Manchester City player was in a good position to pass it to him.

In an era where €100million players are commonplace, getting Haaland for a little more than half that, is looking like an utter steal for City.

Ironically, for a club who almost got themselves into Fair Play trouble a few years ago, Manchester City must be absolutely delighted that Haaland was available for transfer just when both Barcelona and Real Madrid got themselves into money troubles.

The Norwegian would surely have gone to one of the Spanish giants otherwise.

Instead, he looks like being the last piece of the jigsaw for City as they pursue the Champions League win that has now become their be-all and end-all.

For Stephen Kenny, getting Ireland to Euro 2024 is all that is on his agenda and on Saturday, against Scotland, and Tuesday week, against Armenia, he has the first two of four matches before it gets serious at the end of March next year.

Next month, Kenny will find out if the fall of the balls in the qualifying draw has been kind to him and Ireland avoid a qualifying group with the likes France and Poland or Spain and Serbia in it.

He has certainly turned things around since first having to start his Ireland reign in the middle of the disastrous Covid crisis.

Young players have come through and he needs them to deliver this week so that the positive vibes from the matches against Scotland and Ukraine last June can be maintained.

Michael Obafemi’s current club situation at Swansea is not good for him.

So I suspect that he’ll come into the Ireland camp with all guns blazing and ready to show everyone at the Welsh outfit what they are missing out on.

Playing Scotland away will a tough one for our younger lads, and a lot may hang on how the Scots fare next Wednesday against Ukraine in their re-arranged home match in the group.

Should Scotland lose that game, they would be out of the running to win the group and might come into the Ireland game in an experimental mode.

If Scotland beat Ukraine, they will be going all out for the three points against us and that could make for a long night.

But ‘Kenny’s kids’ have got talent and there are goals in Obafemi, Chiedozie Ogbene, Troy Parrott and Callum Robinson.

Getting the ball up to them is our issue. We need that creative player and maybe a fit-again Robbie Brady can be the answer.