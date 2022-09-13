‘Yes, of course, it did’ – Christian Eriksen says telling Brentford of decision to join Manchester United hurt

Christian Eriksen admits it hurt telling Brentford boss Thomas Frank that he would not be returning to the club this summer.

Eriksen joined Brentford back in January, signing a six-month deal with them and playing his first football since suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s match against Finland at Euro 2020.

Brentford wanted to keep hold of the midfielder this summer, however, he elected to join Manchester United instead and signed a three-year contract with them in July.

When asked by Danish broadcaster TV3 Sport if it hurt telling Frank he was going to Manchester United, Eriksen said: “Yes, of course, it did.

“What they (Brentford) had done for me in those six months was absolutely great. It is something that I will always remember. It is absolutely certain.

“If I were to stay in London, it was the security of knowing where you were. If it was Brentford, then that was where we lived and where our children would go to school. We had that in place.

“But at the same time, there were the ambitions and the opportunities. For me, it was probably the last opportunity to come up to such a big club as United.”

