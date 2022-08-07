Strap yourselves in, Manchester United fans, a season that will surely be full of ups and downs begins against Brighton this afternoon.

All the word in Manchester is that new boss Erik ten Hag has made a solid start.

The players like his coaching, his football philosophy, and they can see what he is trying to do – and will do – over time. The bones of something good are present.

What’s not present are enough new players to make a difference right now – and one player who is present and doesn’t seem to want to make a difference.

The latter is, of course, Cristiano Ronaldo, someone who has to be in the conversation for the honour of being the greatest footballer of all time.

I can understand some of his frustration.

He’s 37 now, and when he joined United on a two-year deal this time last year, he surely did not foresee a situation where he’d be playing Europa League football, not Champions League football, with the club.

How many good years has he left at club level?

One more, two at most. He wants them to be spent at the highest level.

So he sniffed around Europe’e elite clubs and tried to get a move.

But Ronaldo found that no big club would pay a transfer fee and wages of half a million pounds a week for him.

I actually thought my boyhood club Chelsea might be willing take a mad punt on the Portuguese superstar for one year.

They have loads of players to create goals, they need one who can score 25 goals a season and there’s the answer to Chelsea’s problem.

But then I thought about it again. Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, no more than Jurgen Klopp and Antonio Conte, demands the same effort from every one of his players.

Would Tuchel tolerate Ronaldo ambling around, waiting for a pass and not tracking back, knowing that the player is not part of a long-term project? No way!

Expand Close It looks like Ronaldo is staying put for now / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp It looks like Ronaldo is staying put for now

And so Cristiano is coming around to the notion that he will have to stay with the Old Trafford outfit and, well, he’s throwing a few toys out of the pram.

That’s what you get with these top, top players nowadays – baggage, a bit of turmoil.

And it seems that United will have him for one more season, goals, tantrums and all.

Read More

Will they have Frenkie de Jong, the Dutch player that Ten Hag has identified as a key part of his rebuilding job?

Barcelona want midfielder De Jong to leave the Nou Camp without the €17million they owe him in deferred wages.

Not surprisingly, De Jong says he will stay in Catalonia until he gets his money.

But because La Liga has a salary cap, Barcelona have to get rid of De Jong before they can play their summer signings Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

They have signed those players, but Barca cannot use them in La Liga until De Jong’s deferred and current wages have disappeared off their books.

You can see this running on all the way to 10pm on the evening of the last day of the transfer window.

And that would not be the right way for a key part of United’s future jigsaw to arrive at the club, with five Premier League matches played already, including the biggest one of the season – Liverpool at home on Monday, August 22. Meanwhile Christian Eriksen might have to plug the hole in midfield.

Expand Close Anthony Martial is out injured for the first month / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Anthony Martial is out injured for the first month

Ten Hag seemed to have done a good job on reviving Anthony Martial’s career, with the French striker on top form in the pre-season matches.

Now he’s injured and out of action for the first month, and United’s squad is looking a little threadbare with few enough arrivals and six players having left since the end of last season.

Surely they will sign a couple more players, as well as De Jong, if the saga ever ends?

But the season starts today and the three points there to be won against Brighton are as important as any three points during the season. Manchester United certainly need new blood, as their current squad just does not match up to the riches of talent now at the Etihad Stadium or at Anfield.

Chelsea have plenty of good players, even if they are short that striker, for now.

And you could definitely make the argument that Spurs, having kept all the players Conte wanted to keep during the summer, and secured the services of striker Richarlison and midfielder Ivan Perisic, have a better all-round group than United too.

Yes, it could be a long season for United as Ten Hag seeks to put his stamp on things.

Stamping on Ronaldo, for leaving before the end of the friendly last weekend, might only have been the start of it.

A World Cup panic could spark exits

IN a normal season, we’d now know who the world champions of 2022 are.

Instead we must wait until just before Christmas to find out what

country it will be.

But I’m wondering are players going to start agitating for moves between now and the end of August because they have lost their starting roles with their clubs, but want to play for their countries in Qatar.

Already Mateusz Klich of Leeds has given the want-away signs after new boss there, Jesse Marsch, indicated to the Marcelo Bielsa regular that he won’t be starting this season.

Klich is a key man for Poland and wants to keep his role in the national team for the World Cup.

He fears losing it if he is not playing every week for his club.

So what about Harry Maguire?

If he doesn’t start for Manchester United against Brighton today, or if he makes a mistake and Erik ten Hag settles on Raphael Varane and new signing Lisandro as his defensive partnership, what happens?

England aren’t overflowing with centre-halves.

Gareth Southgate may keep Maguire in the England team regardless, but if he is not playing for United, week in, week out can that be sustained?

And there will be more than just Klich and Maguire in that boat by the end of August.