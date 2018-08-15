Kevin De Bruyne faces a spell on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury in training with Manchester City on Wednesday, the club have confirmed.

Worry for Man City as Kevin de Bruyne facing two months on the sidelines after training ground injury

The midfielder will undergo tests in the coming days to determine the full extent of the problem but there have been reports the 27-year-old could be sidelined for around two months.

A statement on the Premier League champions' website read: "Kevin De Bruyne is undergoing tests on his right knee after sustaining an injury at training on Wednesday.

"The extent of the problem is not yet known and we will bring you further updates on Kevin's condition in due course."

If out for two months, De Bruyne would miss the start of City's Champions League campaign and a potentially important Premier League clash at Liverpool on October 7.

City are next in action against Huddersfield at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, speaking at the premiere of the 'All or Nothing' documentary, said of De Bruyne: "He played an incredible season.

"He had so much impact on our game. He was maybe the main man for us last season.

"He is very important. We all hope that it is not too serious so he can get back on the training field as soon as possible."

City and England right-back Kyle Walker said: "Kevin is a great player and it's just unfortunate that it's happened to him in training but there's more than enough depth in the squad.

"We don't just rely on one player. It's a team game and whoever steps in will do well. Obviously it's a big loss but we've got more than enough cover."

Press Association