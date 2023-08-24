Worry for Liverpool as Saudi club Al-Ittihad prepare blockbuster bid for Mo Salah

Salah has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League in recent weeks

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in recent weeks and now reports are suggesting Al-Ittihad are making a big push to sign the Anfield great.

Salah signed a new contract with Liverpool last summer, seemingly ending speculation over his future.

His agent Ramy Abbas Issa has insisted his star client will not be leaving Liverpool this summer, but Sky Sports are now reporting that the 31-year-old would be interested in listening to what is on offer.

Liverpool have already lost captain Jordan Henderson and his midfield colleague Fabinho to the Saudi Pro League this summer, with the threat of Salah following them presenting manager Jurgen Klopp with a major headache.

While the Liverpool boss has plenty of attacking options, Klopp would not want to lose a player who has been central to the success he has achieved in recent years.

There are suggestions that Al Ittihad would be prepared to pay Liverpool €100m for Salah, which would be something of a departure from their tactics so far of recruiting high profile players who are at the back end of their careers or out of contract.

The players and their agents have been the big winners in a recruitment drive that has not featured too many lavish transfer fees, but Al Ittihad will know that they need to pay big money to tempt Liverpool to sell Salah.