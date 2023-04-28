Worried Erik ten Hag picks out big area of concern as Manchester United crumble at Tottenham

Spurs come back from 2-0 down to claim a point and end their miserable week on a high

Manchester United threw away a comfortable winning position against Tottenham, with management Erik ten Hag suggesting their game management needs to improve to build on their progress this season.

Tottenham put the humiliation of their 6-1 hammering at Newcastle last Sunday behind them to fight back from two goals down to earn a spirited 2-2 draw at home.

An entertaining clash between the Premier League top-four rivals appeared set to go the way of Erik Ten Hag’s men after first-half efforts by Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford put United in cruise control.

Ryan Mason looked set to make a losing start to his second spell in caretaker charge of Spurs, but his half-time message did the trick, with Pedro Porro reducing the deficit just after the interval before Son Heung-min levelled with 11 minutes left to earn a share of the spoils.

It had been a week of contrasting fortunes for the two sides, with United able to secure another trip to Wembley on Sunday after their penalty shoot-out win over Brighton in the FA Cup and Tottenham left to regroup following another shambolic few days.

"We give so much easy goals away. With the goals, it was quite obvious they got across us. We have to be proactive there with the second ball and we didn't squeeze out and it was too easy to score a goal then.

"Of course, when you are 2-0 up, then you are a little bit disappointed when you draw. That's quite obvious. We had the chances after the 2-1 to score the 3-1, and we didn't, and we concede the goals. I think, in this week, 2-2 is a good draw.

"We had to score a second goal, but to be honest, they could have got the equaliser just before half time, just before we scored. I don't think we were that good across the 90 minutes. After half-time, we had to score another goal.

"My opinion was that we didn't play that well. We were not clinical enough, but we scored two times and then you have to finish the game."

The result offered some relief for Tottenham’s latest caretaker manager Ryan Mason, who saw his side respond to his half-time pep talk.

"Pleased with the reaction and I thought in the second half we were outstanding and the character we showed after last Sunday and going two goals down [tonight].

"I hope the fans can see that we were a team today and we ran for each other. In the second half, we could have scored a lot more.

"They caused us problems and we caused them a lot of problems too,” said Mason.

"Sometimes moments change games. I think after they went one goal ahead some doubts may have been in the players' minds. We played a lot of the game in their end of the pitch, so that's pleasing.

"Those players, I know I've got men who, when they pull together, they're a very strong team. That's my job to inspire them and make sure we act as a team.

"I know what it's like when we get the fans with us. That goes without saying. I was pleased with the energy in the stadium as I felt they were with us and that's very pleasing.

“In football, you can win, lose or draw, but the most important is that we react together. I have a team willing to fight."