Wolves sign Semedo from Barcelona as Matt Doherty replacement

Barcelona's Nelson Semedo in action against Real Madrid's Gareth Bale last year. Photo: Getty Images

Wolves have filled the gap left behind by Matt Doherty's departure to Tottenham by signing Portugal right-back Nelson Semedo from Barcelona.

The Premier League club have announced the 26-year-old has signed a three-year deal at Molineux with an option to extend until 2025.

Semedo, who has earned 13 caps for Portugal, joins Wolves after three seasons at the Nou Camp.

Semedo told the club's website: "I chose Wolves because it's a very good team that plays very good football.

"Last year they had a very good season and it's a very important team in England, in also Europe. I hope this year we can do very good things."

Wolves executive chairman Jeff Shi believes the signing is a coup for the club.

He said: "It's isn't often that we have the opportunity to sign a world-class player from a world-class club.

"Nelson's signing shows we will never stop progressing and we are still hungry and humble in our heart."

Online Editors