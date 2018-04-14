Wolves secure Premier League promotion after Fulham slip up
Wolves have been promoted to the Premier League after Fulham conceded a stoppage-time equaliser against Brentford.
Nuno Espirito Santo's side play Birmingham on Sunday, but Fulham's 1-1 draw means that now only Cardiff can theoretically catch the Sky Bet Championship runaway leaders.
Wolves have won 28 of their 42 league games this term to seal a return to the top flight after a six-season absence.
Press Association
Related Content
- Crystal Palace and Huddersfield secure thrilling wins as Premier League survival race heats up
- 'Is there a worse ref than Mike Dean?' - Sky Sports pundits fume after horror tackle on Shane Long goes unpunished
- Giroud completes stunning Chelsea comeback to push Southampton closer to the drop