Saturday 14 April 2018

Wolves secure Premier League promotion after Fulham slip up

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves celebrates scoring for his side

Wolves have been promoted to the Premier League after Fulham conceded a stoppage-time equaliser against Brentford.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side play Birmingham on Sunday, but Fulham's 1-1 draw means that now only Cardiff can theoretically catch the Sky Bet Championship runaway leaders.

Wolves have won 28 of their 42 league games this term to seal a return to the top flight after a six-season absence.

