Wolves block loan move for Joe Hodge as Ireland youngster promised more first-team football

WOLVES boss Julen Lopetegui says he blocked a possible loan move away from the club for Ireland U21 cap Joe Hodge as he sees a role for the midfielder in their battle to stay in the Premier League.

Hodge (20) has made five league appearances this season, all as sub, and also started four cup games, but is unlikely to start Premier League games given the club’s place in the table and also some new arrivals in the January window. Wolves did allow one Irishman leave, Connor Ronan’s move to the USA but Lopetugui wanted to keep Hodge around even though there were approached to take him on loan.

“He stayed here because he’s young and he’s working very well,” Lopetegui said. “I think it will be a good thing for him to have this experience with us, so why not? He will be ready to help us. You don’t know what is going to happen tomorrow, this is football. We want two players for each position.

“He has played and he can play in the future, sure. We are going to be aware. We won’t think about how much money we spent on a player or how old they are. If we think one player is ready to play, then for me it doesn’t matter if we spent a lot of money on him or if he is old or young. It depends on his performance,” he said.