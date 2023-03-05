| 6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

With one scarcely believable result, Liverpool may have destroyed Man United's season

Miguel Delaney

Mo Salah scored two second-half goals for Liverpool. Peter Byrne/PA Wire. Expand

Close

Mo Salah scored two second-half goals for Liverpool. Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

Mo Salah scored two second-half goals for Liverpool. Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

Mo Salah scored two second-half goals for Liverpool. Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

A GAME that defied belief, as well as recent form and history, and yet may have in some way still conformed to greater realities of the teams.

The bald facts beyond that sensational 7-0 scoreline are that Liverpool again claimed another huge home victory – and that’s saying something – as Manchester United once more failed to win a big away game.

Most Watched

Privacy