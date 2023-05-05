‘With Evan, I hope he is okay for Monday’ – Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi says Ferguson close to return

Ferguson was absent for the fourth game in a row as the Seagulls won 1-0 at home to Manchester United on Thursday night, as the Dubliner is still trying to overcome an ankle injury.

But de Zerbi says he’s not keen to risk players carrying injury and while Ferguson is in the frame to feature against Everton next week, he won’t take a chance on any of them.

"I think Joel Veltman has a not big, but not a small injury. I think he can't play on Monday. With Pascal Gross we will see the day before the [Everton] game," De Zerbi said after the United game.

"I didn't want to take any risks with him, he is too important for us. With Evan, [Ferguson] I hope he is okay for Monday but I don't know and I don't want to take risks with the players."

Seamus Coleman will definitely miss that game on Monday as manager Sean Dyche has stated that the Ireland captain is not expected to play again this season, having sustained a knee injury in their midweek draw with Leicester City.

With Dara O’Shea ruled out for the season, and concerns over Alan Browne and Chiedozie Ogbene, neither of whom will feature for their clubs when the Championship season wraps up on Monday, Stephen Kenny already has a number of issues to grapple with as he plans for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar next month.