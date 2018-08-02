Willian vows to take legal action after allegation he asked an agent to seal a move away from Chelsea

Brazil midfielder Willian has vowed to take legal action after a letter emerged that claims to show he has authorised an agent to negotiate his move away from Chelsea.

In what was an usual move from the 29-year-old, who has been linked with moves to Manchester United and Barcelona in recent weeks, Willian posted a message on his Instagram account that included a strong denial that he has given permission for agents to discuss a possible transfer this month.

"In the recent days I have been informed that a 'letter of authorization for player agent FIFA', allegedly signed in my name has been circulated through the football market," he wrote.

"In such letter, Mr. Denirobson Dias would grant an authorization to Mr. Renee Pinheiro Anunciação to represent me until 15 August 2018, throughout football clubs in the United Kingdom and France.

"I would like to clarify that I never signed such letter, the content of which I completely deny.

"Finally, since there seem to be clear evidence that my signature has been forged, or anyway misused, I hereby inform that my lawyers are already instructed to proceed with all appropriate legal measures before any competent courts or authorities.

"I hope I have clarified the matter and any possible misunderstanding."

Willian's future at Chelsea has been under a cloud throughout 2018, with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho widely reported to be chasing a player he enjoyed a good working relationship with during their time together at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri admitted he would seek explanations from Willian over his belated return to pre-season training, with the countdown to all potential transfers now on with the deadline for Premier League clubs to finalise deals just a week away.

