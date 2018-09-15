Wijnaldum Liverpool's main man: Player ratings as Reds continue 100% start in Premier League
Tottenham
Michel Vorm: Missed a punch from a corner and failed to keep out Georginio Wijnaldum's header. Should have done better to gather loose ball for Roberto Firmino's close-range effort. 5 (out of 10)
Kieran Trippier: Caught between going forward and covering Sadio Mane which restricted his normal game. Not his usual threat from open play or set-pieces. 5
Toby Alderweireld: Looked more comfortable on the ball when switched to a back three in the second half but spent the game chasing shadows. 5
Jan Vertonghen: Struggled with Firmino's movement all afternoon and did not command the back four. 5
Danny Rose: Was able to get forward more due to Mohamed Salah's limited threat but not enough to hurt Liverpool. 6
Eric Dier: Got bypassed in midfield in the first half, poor in possession, moved into a back three after the break which suited him better. 4
Harry Winks: Failed to get to grips with the runs of Naby Keita and was largely anonymous until substituted. 4
Mousa Dembele: Failed to make the most of the possession he had but was swamped by opposition runners. 5
Christian Eriksen: Could not exert any influence in the final third such was Liverpool's dominance but did not see enough of the ball. 5
Harry Kane: One of the England striker's quieter games. Barely had a touch in the penalty area and no chances of note to speak of. 5
Lucas Moura: Hit the post when he should have hit the target from his first real threat early in the second half, did not use the ball well enough. 5
Substitutes
Erik Lamela (for Dembele, 60): Fired one chance just wide and produced an excellent finish for Tottenham's late goal. 7
Son Heung-min (for Winks, 73): Failed to make an impression on his first game back after Asian Cup duty. 6
Victor Wanyama (for Dier, 82): Late run out to get some minutes in his legs. 5
Liverpool
Alisson Becker: Did not put a foot wrong. Learned from his mistake last time out and cleared his lines with regularity. 7
Trent Alexander-Arnold: Offered an outlet going forward to the point where he was too ambitious at 2-0 up. 7
Joe Gomez: Another impressive display from the young England defender, who timed tackles to perfection and read the game well. 7
Virgil van Dijk: Composed and calm at the back, kept Kane contained and offered a threat at set-pieces. 7
Andrew Robertson: Hit the crossbar with one cross-shot and was a problem for Spurs down their right side. 7
Georginio Wijnaldum: Restored to the holding role in midfield and did another excellent job with his use of possession. Produced a pin-point header for the opening goal. 8
James Milner: Another industrious performance provided the necessary energy in midfield giving Spurs no rest. 7
Naby Keita: Should have scored with his one chance in the second half but all-round another solid performance. 7
Mohamed Salah: One early chance straight at Vorm but looked to be trying too hard. Yet to hit his best this season. 6
Roberto Firmino: Relentless from the first minute until he was forced off with a facial cut. Controlled possession dropping deep to give Tottenham's defenders and holding midfielder a torrid time and fully deserved his goal. 8
Sadio Mane: Lacked composure and awareness in and around the penalty area, shooting instead of passing on more than one occasion. Has to be more decisive in the final third. 6
Substitutes
Jordan Henderson (for Firmino, 74): Added solidity to the midfield and kept things contained in the closing stages. 6
Daniel Sturridge (for Keita, 83): Had little opportunity to showcase his skills. 5
Joel Matip (on for Alexander-Arnold, 90): Sent on to give Alexander-Arnold a break. 5
Press Association
Related Content
- High-flying Liverpool make if five from five with comfortable win over Tottenham at Wembley
- Richard Dunne: Why Liverpool should be grateful for Allison blunder
- Naby Keita gets the nod for Liverpool as Dele Alli ruled out for Tottenham in crunch clash
- Mourinho slams 'liars' as he details Rashford games