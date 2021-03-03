| 4.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Why Matt Doherty needs a change of manager or fortunes to end slump at Spurs

Aidan Fitzmaurice

Matt Doherty has endured a difficult spell at Spurs. Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Expand

Close

Matt Doherty has endured a difficult spell at Spurs. Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty

Matt Doherty has endured a difficult spell at Spurs. Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty

Matt Doherty has endured a difficult spell at Spurs. Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty

He’s made of stern stuff, and he has been on the receiving end of Roy Keane’s anger in the past.

So Keane’s withering dismissal of Matt Doherty last weekend (“Does anyone really think Doherty is going to turn Spurs into a top-four team? Doherty? Doherty? Really?”), while he was on punditry duty, will not throw the Dubliner off balance too much. Doherty’s had the pleasure of an angry phone call from Keane, so barbs from a TV studio will not hurt too much.

And Doherty, who hasn’t started a Premier League game for Spurs since the 3-1 home defeat to Liverpool two months ago, has enough on his plate as it is, with a weakened position in the first-team hierarchy at Tottenham and his place in the Ireland side, ahead of this month’s World Cup qualifiers, under threat from a reinvigorated Seamus Coleman. Stability and praise at Wolves have been replaced by questioning and rancour at Spurs.

Privacy