Why management pushed me to breaking point and caused me to walk away from the game for good

John Aldridge

John Aldridge managed Tranmere between 1996 and 2001. Picture credit: Matt Browne / SPORTSFILE Expand

IF I ever get a chance to sit down with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and compare our managerial experiences, I’m pretty sure he would be amazed by the tales I have to tell from my time in charge at Tranmere.

Klopp and the game’s current group of elite managers work in a world where most of the jobs that used to fall on my desk at Tranmere is done for them, with their focus trained on working with the first team and planning for matches.

Working with players and matchdays were the best part of management, but the sideline issues I had to deal with pushed me to breaking point and forced me to walk away from the game, never to return.