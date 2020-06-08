Why Jurgen Klopp's comments on aborted Werner deal should leave Liverpool fans concerned

Jurgen Klopp has taken Liverpool to the brink of the Premier League title. (John Walton/PA)

Liverpool's coronation as Premier League champions may now be just two weeks away, yet the events of the last week should have set alarm bells ringing for the club's expectant fans.

As RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner saw his long-running campaign to engineer a move to Anfield come to a sudden end, when Liverpool's American owners refused to pay his €60million release clause on financial grounds, long-standing questions over the club's eagerness to compete for the world's top players boiled to the surface once again.

Even though these are unfathomable times for a sport so badly ravaged by the financial implications of the Covid-19 crisis, Liverpool's first salvo in this revised football landscape did not bode well for what lay ahead.

With 25 goals to his name in Germany's Bundesliga this season, 24-year-old Werner is a proven marksman who would boast a resale value that appeared to make his switch to Merseyside look like a deal that suited all parties.

Yet after video talks with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp and a clear desire to join the Premier League champions-in-waiting, confirmation arrived earlier this week that the finances were not in place for Liverpool to complete the deal.

Chelsea quickly became the next option for Werner and a five-year-deal, worth over €10m for each of those seasons, was agreed with one of Europe's most wanted strikers, leaving Klopp and Liverpool to ponder what might have been.

Chelsea's new signing Timo Werner

Chelsea's new signing Timo Werner

Now the post-mortem on the biggest transfer of the summer has begun and Liverpool insiders have not tried to disguise the reality that a lack of financial firepower was the primary reason why they have allowed a team that may soon be equipped to challenge them, domestically and in Europe, to snatch a goal-scoring A-lister.

The Fenway Sports Group (FSG), Liverpool's American owners, did not consider a €60m deal for a player who may not be a first-choice starter in Klopp's team to be financially prudent in these uncertain times and the Liverpool manager has now revealed why his club could not justify the investment in Werner.

"All clubs are losing money," began Klopp. "How do I discuss with the players about things like salary waivers and on the other hand buy a player for £50-60m? We'd have to explain.

"If you want to take it seriously and run a normal business you depend on income. We have no idea how much the club will earn, especially because we don't know when we can start playing in front of spectators again.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy and Liverpool owner John W. Henry

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy and Liverpool owner John W. Henry

"At the moment, without spectators, we have to pay back on season tickets and probably sell none next year. At least maybe the first 10 or 15 games. VIP areas won't be packed and tickets won't be sold."

With FSG investing heavily in making improvements to the club's Anfield home and bankrolling a £50m project to build a state-of-the-art training base in Kirkby, investment in new players does not appear to be at the top of their agenda.

They may not be alone in counting the cost of the Covid-19 shutdown, with news that Tottenham have been forced to take out a £175m loan from the Bank of England to avoid financial meltdown, highlighting the scale of the crisis gripping even the most affluent of clubs.

Yet in a summer that will see Liverpool activate their new multi-million-pound kit deal with Nike and also collect a huge windfall from their Premier League title-winning success, owners of the club that made a pre-tax profit of £42m and increased turnover to £533m last season appear to be reluctant to roll the dice to maintain their position of dominance.

Klopp's triumph in guiding the club to the Champions League title and imminent Premier League glory are all the more remarkable when you glance at the club's net spend in the transfer market over the last five years – which ranks Liverpool as only the 14th highest spenders in the Premier League.

Brighton, Wolves, Bournemouth, West Ham, Aston Villa, Leicester, Watford and even penny-pinching Newcastle owner Mike Ashley have offered up more cash to spend than Klopp has been given by FSG, with Liverpool's recruitment since 2015.

Philippe Coutinho during his Liverpool days

Philippe Coutinho during his Liverpool days

Analysis of Liverpool's transfer activity confirms the sales of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona (£142m in January 2018), Dominic Solanke (£19m to Bournemouth in January 2019) and Danny Ings to Southampton (£18m last summer) have funded the big-money signings of defender Virgil van Dijk, goalkeeper Alisson and midfielder Naby Keita, with the Anfield club frugal in their spending despite their position of prominence in the European game.

Klopp's failure to make any major signings last summer was evidence of a lack of finances at his disposal, yet he seemed keen to push for the signing of his compatriot Werner until the shutters came down on the deal from FSG.

Those controlling Liverpool's finances need to be wary of overseeing a stagnation for Klopp's team of history makers, with Manchester United's sustained success under Alex Ferguson's guidance based around a policy of adding to his squad after a trophy-winning season.

So if Liverpool want to build on the momentum they built over the last two seasons, their transfer activity over the next 18 months will be crucial and their decision on the Werner signing suggests FSG are not ready to spend big to protect their current status.

Rumours that Liverpool are eyeing up a move for Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe and reports in Spain suggesting they may look to sign Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele now seem fanciful after the Werner deal evaporated.

After waiting 30 years for an English league title, what happens next may dictate whether this season's triumph will be a sign of things to come.

Chelsea will undoubtedly be stronger after spending £100m to sign Werner and Ajax midfield playmaker Hakim Ziyech, while Manchester's big two are certain to use their financial muscle to strengthen their resources in a transfer window that is likely to see a majority of club diluting their ambitions.

The soon to be kings of English football should not be opening the door for their rivals to knock them off the perch they have waited so long to remount, but that could be the scenario facing Liverpool if their owners refuse to loosen their purse strings.

NET SPEND OF PREMIER LEAGUE CLUBS OVER THE LAST FIVE SEASONS (transfermarkt.co.uk)

1. Manchester City (£601.98m)

2. Manchester United (£484.88m)

3. Arsenal (£267.88m)

4. Everton (£225.42m)

5. Brighton (£214.86m)

6. Wolves (£205.22m)

7. West Ham (£187.49m)

8. Bournemouth (£176.95m)

9. Aston Villa (£166.65m)

10. Watford (£125.69m)

11. Leicester (£124.83m)

12. Newcastle (£122.91m)

13. Chelsea (£115.57m)

14. Liverpool (£107.58m)

15. Tottenham (£106.62m)

16. Crystal Palace (£75.69m)

17. Burnley (£59.40m)

18. Sheffield United (£56.71m)

19. Southampton (£22.32m)

20. Norwich (£25.42m profit)

