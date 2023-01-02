Why doesn’t Phil Foden start? Body language proves key to Pep Guardiola’s selections

Phil Foden at least knows now what is required to play regularly for Pep Guardiola, with the Manchester City manager revealing his team selection is largely based on body language during training.

Foden started England’s most important games at the World Cup, but it has been a different story at City, where he has been picked for only one of the past six Premier League games and, since scoring a hat-trick in the Manchester derby, has not been selected in consecutive matches. Guardiola has no regrets in opting for Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez, who have registered assists in City’s past two games – including in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Everton – and will tailor his team according to what he sees from his players.

“Every time it is difficult to choose for me,” Guardiola said. “Always, top players are not playing. Lately, as I get older, I mainly look at the body language. In the training sessions and everything. You cannot play well when the body language is not correct. Sometimes you choose the players for how happy they are, if they are there. That is one of the main decisions with choosing the line-up because with the skills, I know how good they are. The body language depends on them and sometimes they are not good and it is more difficult.”

In Foden’s case, he started the first seven games of the season, after his opportunities were seemingly increased by Raheem Sterling’s departure to Chelsea in the summer.

His past three appearances have been off the bench and against Everton he made an impact in the 11 minutes of stoppage time but could not help find a winner. “Phil can play in 1,000 positions,” Guardiola said. “I see something on the pitch, in the training sessions, and I use my intuition to use Jack in these games because he gives us extra passes. Phil is better when more vertical. Both can play together and combine. The way we played against Leeds last week, knowing their defence was completely different, was really good. The way we’ve played in the last three games is one of the best since I’ve been here.”

Guardiola made his changes to try to break down Everton’s five-man defence and also used Julian Alvarez, the Argentina striker who has returned from the World Cup with a winner’s medal.

The City manager believes playing Alvarez and Erling Haaland, who opened the scoring on Saturday, will be possible against teams who look to defend at the Etihad. “It can happen,” Guardiola said. “The ball arrives there [in the box] and you have two strikers there so you can score a goal.

“But to create these chances we have to make the process and sometimes for that you need other types of players to create these chances.

“If I had the feeling we were creating these chances, and you have two or three in the box, that is top. But maybe you are there with Haaland and all the processes aren’t correct and we have a lot of people up front, we have more transitions and after we have a problem. But of course they can play together - especially against five at the back.”

Meanwhile, Demarai Gray says the fighting spirit Everton showed against City will serve them well this season. Ben Godfrey had a running battle with Haaland and the Norway striker responded with a wild tackle on Vitalii Mykolenko, which was the first time he has looked rattled during his time in England.

“I don’t think it’s just when we play City, it’s part of our character, and the club’s DNA, fighting and digging deep for results. We left everything out there,” Gray said.

