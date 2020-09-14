Why Chelsea have the finances to outspend their rivals this season - and why there could be more to come

After several years in hibernation, Chelsea are set to emerge as one of the biggest spenders in this Covid-infected transfer window and despite the cynicism around their spending spree, it is easy to explain how they are funding a lavish clutch of signings.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has suggested Chelsea’s spending is being supported by investment from their billionaire owner Roman Abramovich and yet this time, the west London club are not relying on investment from their Russian owner to fund their transfer push.

With Timo Werner snapped up from RB Leipzig and Hakim Ziyech signed from Ajax earlier, Chelsea stepped up their squad rebuild as England full-back Ben Chilwell was signed in a £50m deal while Leicester and Brazil captain Thiago Silva will also be part of Frank Lampard’s handsomely boosted Blues squad for the new season.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz has completed a move to west London, in a deal that is worth around €80m and Rennes keeper Edouard Mendy could be next to arrive on a deal that could be confirmed this week.

It is a splurge of investment that could lead to questions over Chelsea’s ability to comply with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules and yet a study of the Blues balance sheets suggests this is a transfer story that has been three years in the making.

Frank Lampard accepted the job of Chelsea manager last July in the knowledge that he could not sign players due to the club’s transfer embargo, yet what lay in wait was always likely to offer compensation for what he warmed may be an uncomfortable first season as Blues boss.

After Lampard defied his own public pessimism by guiding the club to a top-four finish and an appearance in the FA Cup final, his eagerness to embrace the club’s youthful performers last season has been replaced with an eagerness to build a team ready to challenge for honours.

The ongoing fall-out from Covid-19 crisis may have kicked a financial hole in the ambitions of a majority of clubs around Europe, but Chelsea were protected by a cash balance that ensured owner Roman Abramovich did not need to open his wallet to give Lampard a fantasy football wish list.

The exits of Eden Hazard to Real Madrid and Alvaro Morata to Atletico Madrid generated an income of around £153m, with the exit of academy product Mario Pasalic to Italian side Atalanta for £13.5m also boosting their transfer war chest.

Tomas Kalas’s £8.1m move to Bristol City and the exit for David Luiz to Arsenal last summer added to the surplus on the Blues balance sheet, with the exit of additional fringe players bringing total income from player departures at Chelsea over the last year to a whopping £226.23m.

This can be seen as a triumph for the club’s policy of using their academy set-up as a sideline business, with players like Pasalic and Kalas being sold along with Brazilian midfielder Nathan (£2.7m to Atletico Mineiro) and Kenneth Omeruo £4.5m to Leganes).

They were deals that have helped to give Lampard a unique opportunity to put Chelsea back in the mix for the biggest trophies in the game, with the big-money signings of Werner, Ziyech, Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Havertz still leaving some excess cash in Lampard’s transfer pot from that initial budget.

Getting the players to gel in his line-up will be a challenge as history confirms that clubs signing a glut of high-profile players often struggle to fit all the pieces of a new-look jigsaw together, with Lampard believing he is merely playing catch-up on his rivals this summer.

"From having a transfer ban you feel we’ve missed where other clubs have spent and improved, and recruitment is a huge part of this game," he stated.

"It’s a very quick turnaround between last season and the new one, so now is the time to see where we can improve, what areas we can improve on.

"We lost the best player in the league in Eden Hazard and it is a case of using that money and some more from the sales of other players to get the right people into the club. It is a great chance for us to do something significant."

With goalkeeper Kepa believed to be surplus to requirements at Chelsea, doubts over the future of Jorginho and N’Golo Kante, the money looks set to continue to roll from sales in the coming weeks.

Atletico Madrid keeper Jan Oblak and West Ham defender Declan Rice are also believed to be on Lampard’s wanted list and with that kind of financial backing behind them, Chelsea are likely to carry on spending.

Online Editors