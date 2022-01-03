Why Caoimhín Kelleher may be playing his way out of Liverpool

The sight of Naby Keita sitting on the bench at Stamford Bridge on Sunday while James Milner charged around with varying levels of competence was a reminder that Liverpool haven’t always got it right with their big-money signings.

At €60 million, Keita is the third most expensive player in Liverpool’s history but has neither found his best form nor role since arriving in 2018 and the club faces the quandary of burdening themselves with a new deal for a player who rarely starts; selling someone in an area they’re already short or hoping he finds some form in the last 18 months of his contract when the previous 42 have been less than promising.

Where Liverpool have undoubtedly been the best in the Premier League during Jurgen Klopp’s reign, however, is in garnering cash from assets they weren’t really using – like a person getting a few hundred quid for something that was only taking up space in the garage.

And, in the ruthless business of football, “assets” means players, which is where Caoimhín Kelleher comes in.

Go through the Liverpool squad and there are very few players that could bring in decent money, while, at the same time, being replaceable.

The club could, obviously, get huge fees for Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah or Trent Alexander-Arnold if they were senseless enough to go down that road but, while more established players like Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain or Roberto Firmino might be of interest to potential suitors, it would leave Liverpool desperately short of cover in an already thin squad.

In Kelleher’s case, the gap between himself and Adrian is large enough for the Corkman to have gone ahead in the goalkeeping pecking order but probably not so big that a large offer wouldn’t turn the heads of those who handle the purse-strings at Anfield.

Whether it’s the best thing for his career or not is a moot point, as Liverpool, like every professional football club, are on board with the Don King mantra that someone is only useful as long as they are necessary.

Under Klopp, Liverpool have sold Jordan Ibe (58 appearances) for €17.8m; Andre Wisdom (22 appearances) €5.3m; Kevin Stewart (20 appearances) €9.5m; Danny Ward (three appearances) €15m; Dominic Solanke (27 appearances) €28.6m; Ki-Jana Hoever (four appearances) €16m; Rhian Brewster (four appearances) €28m; Ryan Kent (one appearance) €9m and Harry Wilson (one appearance) €14.3m.

For those not into maths, that roughly €140m in income for a group of players that cost them very little.

Some of them have been at the club since they were children, some might have cost the equivalent of a senior player’s weekly salary to be recruited as teenagers and all probably dreamed of being Anfield heroes – but business is business.

In the absence of a sheikh, an oligarch or a share price, they have to raise funds from somewhere.

Of that group, only Ibe really had a decent run in the first team which, in 2015, earned him a new five-year contract.

Just over a year later, he was sold to Bournemouth in a deal that included the safety net of a buy-back clause for the club which they also inserted in the deals for Solanke and Brewster.

Kelleher’s contract runs until 2026 having signed a new five-year deal last summer which, on one hand, shows the faith the club have in him but also gives them the leverage to command a greater fee.

The fact that Adrian signed a two-year extension at the same time suggests the club are keeping their options open and, all the while, the man in front of both of them – Alisson Becker – extended his contract until 2027 which means he is going nowhere.

Saving penalties in a shoot-out victory as Kelleher did against Leicester in the League Cup two weeks ago can garner headlines but doesn’t catch the eye of scouts in the way his performance against Chelsea on Sunday did.

There was nothing Kelleher could do about either goal but from his calmness and decision-making to dive at the feet of Christian Pulisic in the first half, to his reaction to Pulisic’s second-half shot and his overall composure in possession throughout, it was the sort of display that would have rocketed him up the list of targets for anyone needing a new number one, either in this transfer window or the next.

“His presence is good, he’s confident on the ball and he’s making good saves as well,” was Van Dijk’s verdict on the 23-year-old. “I’m quite a big fan of him. He’s a fantastic goalkeeper.”

If someone was looking for a reference, there’s very few whose words would carry greater weight than Van Dijk’s but, for the club, it potentially added a couple of million onto his value.

Over the next 10 days, Kelleher is likely to be in the spotlight again with two League Cup semi-final legs against Arsenal on the horizon. It isn’t quite at the same level as a marquee Premier League game against Chelsea but offers him another opportunity to show his ability on a prominent stage to the point where commentators may actually be confident in pronouncing his first name.

After the second leg of the semi-final against Arsenal, there will still be almost three weeks left in the transfer window and the peculiar part of the equation for Kelleher is that more standout performances could easily bring him closer to a move away from Anfield.

For the sake of his own career, staying at Liverpool and training against the likes of Salah, Thiago and Van Dijk is probably best for the moment but, in much the same way as a promising player like Neco Williams, there may well come a point where Kelleher realises that being solely reliant on the first-choice player to get injured becomes too much to bear.

But if there’s a combination of performances, like the one against Chelsea, when he gets the chance and a decent wedge of money on the table from elsewhere, the club may make Kelleher’s decision for him.

As they have shown during Klopp’s reign, very few clubs time it better.