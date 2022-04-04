| 11.1°C Dublin

Who will win the Premier League? Here is how they stand and remaining fixtures for Manchester City and Liverpool

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Close

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp. Photo: Getty Images

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp. Photo: Getty Images

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp. Photo: Getty Images

Liverpool and Manchester City set up next Sunday’s title showdown perfectly with respective wins over struggling pair Watford and Burnley.

Jurgen Klopp’s made it 10 consecutive Premier League wins against Roy Hodgson’s Hornets as Diogo Jota showed his heading ability once again and Fabinho converted a late penalty.

City completed a routine 2-0 win at Turf Moor and will head into the Etihad Stadium clash one point ahead of Liverpool with eight games left.

Expand

Close

So, we want your thoughts. Who will win the Premier League?

REMAINING FIXTURES

MAN CITY

April 10 - Liverpool (H)

TBC - Wolves (A)

The Halfway Line Newsletter

Get the lowdown on the Irish football scene with our soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell and expert team of writers with our free weekly newsletter.

This field is required

April 20 - Brighton (H)

April 23 - Watford (H)

April 30 - Leeds (A)

May 7 - Newcastle (H)

May 15 - West Ham (A)

May 22 - Aston Villa (H)

LIVERPOOL

April 10 - Man City (A)

TBC - Aston Villa (A)

April 19 - Man Utd (H)

April 24 - Everton (H)

April 30 - Newcastle (A)

May 7 - Tottenham (H)

May 15 - Southampton (A)

May 22 - Wolves (H)

Read More


Related Content

More On Liverpool Football Club

Most Watched

Privacy