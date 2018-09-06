Man United star Paul Pogba has again sparked speculation about a transfer away from the club after giving a vague answer about his long-term future at Old Trafford in an interview.

'Who knows what will happen in the next few months' - Paul Pogba hints at Man United departure once again

The France star arrived back to the Red Devils for the new season as a World Cup-winner and reports soon emerged that Barcelona were targeting the midfielder, with Pogba's agent Mino Raiola making numerous public comments that pointed to a possible move.

Ultimately, the transfer deadline passed and Pogba stayed put in Manchester but subsequently found himself subjected to criticism after he admitted that he wasn't focused during a 3-2 defeat to Brighton.

The tranfer rumours surrounding Pogba have yet to die down and speaking in an interview with Sky Germany, the former Juventus star refused to rule out a move in the near future.

"There was a lot of talk, but it was just like that, I'm under contract in Manchester," Pogba said.

"My future is currently in Manchester, I still have a contract, I'm playing there at the moment, but who knows what will happen in the next few months."

Pogba was also asked about his current relationship with Man United manager Jose Mourinho, giving a cagey response.

"We have a pure coach-player relationship, that's right," he said."

Online Editors