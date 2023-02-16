Who is interested in buying Manchester United? And will Qatar be one of the potential bidders?

There are only a few things in the sale of the Old Trafford club that can be said with certainty right now. One is that the Glazers’ asking price is £5bn

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and owner of Paris St Germain is seen before the Champions League clash against Bayern Munich. Reuters

It was around the turn of the year that the Raine Group, who are handling the sale of Manchester United, approached Qatari state investors on whether they would be interested in purchasing the club.

Sources with knowledge of the discussions say the response was initially lukewarm, partly because they thought it was a “fishing expedition” and there was doubt about how much the Glazer family owners really wanted to sell.

This is one of the questions that clouds this week and could yet ensure that Friday isn’t as decisive a day in the history of England's biggest club as has been built up.

It is at least bigger than Thursday’s match against Barcelona, which is saying something about why the situation is where it is. As historically resonant as this fixture at Camp Nou is, it’s also a Europa League tie that used to be a Champions League tie, which has played its part in making the Glazers wonder whether now is the time to sell.

Jim Ratcliffe is, so far, the only party to have confirmed his interest, but his valuation is considerably lower than that of the Glazers. His bid will have the factor of government support, though, given that it represents British money coming back into the United Kingdom economy for one of its most famous cultural institutions.

As to who joins Ratcliffe, that remains to be seen, with developments, up to now, distorted by what interested parties describe as “a noise reminiscent of the Chelsea sale”.

Unlike that process, however, Friday does not represent a hard deadline. Bids do not even have to be publicly disclosed by this point. These are really just expressions of interest.

Those wishing to buy United will have to submit a brief paragraph-long document simply outlining the percentage of the club they wish to purchase and what their offer is by 10pm Irish time.

If the Glazers are not content with the bids, which many see as a likely scenario, they may extend the deadline by two weeks.

There are expected to be between two and five bids for 100 per cent of the club, with most sources insisting it is likely to be towards the lower end.

Many are looking at Qatar. The state is certainly dominating the headlines over this story.

The first thing that should be stressed is that it is another indictment of the Premier League that a bid from Qatar is even allowed to be a possibility.

The competition has now had well over a year since the takeover of Newcastle United to firm up their Owners and Directors test and have briefed they have been speaking to Amnesty about the subject.

Independent.ie has nevertheless been told that the last meeting with the human rights group was in October 2021, which was the same month that the Saudi purchase happened. Amnesty themselves publicly say they are still waiting for another discussion.

“We’re still following up with the Premier League and hope they can find time to meet us to discuss our concrete proposals for how the league can update its ownership rules to ensure they’re properly human rights-compliant,” said Peter Frankental, Amnesty International UK’s Economic Affairs Director.

It wouldn’t so much be a wake-up call for English football that its biggest club is bought by such a state, but a white flag. The game would have completely surrendered to such interests.

It would mean all of the key states on either side of the Gulf blockade - Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates through Abu Dhabi - own a club in the Premier League, the competition just becoming another high-profile avenue for their political rivalry.

And all of this, of course, as Abu Dhabi's ownership of Manchester City has led to one of the biggest controversies in modern English football, with the Premier League charging the club with so many alleged breaches.

The competition should have amended its rules to prevent such a situation. It would be just another argument for an independent regulator, although far too late.

It’s just that the information from Qatar is nowhere as clear as the implications of such a sale.

Who is interested in buying Manchester United? So far, only Jim Ratcliffe, the UK’s richest man (worth £6.07bn), has publicly declared he will bid to become United’s new owner. The Oldham-born billionaire is a former Chelsea season-ticket holder but is a boyhood Red Devils fan. He owns the INEOS Group, a British chemical company. It is through INEOS that he will bid to take over the club. He is said to have convinced UK banking behemoths JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs to back him. Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), who own Paris Saint-Germain as well as the Shard and Harrods, are also expected to put in a bid. UEFA bans parties from owning multiple clubs, but PSG were purchased by a separate arm, Qatar Sports Investments. That gives QIA — a public wealth fund worth £400bn — the green light to put in a bid for United. They are said to have prepared a plan to invest in the team, Old Trafford Stadium, and the city of Manchester as part of the bid. At least one Saudi bid is also expected, though PIF — who, since October 2021 ,own a majority share of Newcastle United — will not be one. Even Elon Musk is said to, at least, be considering putting in a bid for the club before the soft deadline on Friday. Musk says he grew up in South Africa supporting United. When there were protests against the Glazers’ regime in August, Musk tweeted: “Also, I’m buying Manchester United [you’re] welcome.” When later asked whether he was serious, he replied: “No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams...” But Musk was the richest person is the world in 2022 and has been frustrated by the money he has lost since his turbulent purchase of Twitter in October. He may see Manchester United as a cash cow to which he could divert his attention. David Beckham is believed to have been approached to back multiple bids but has said no to all attempts to secure his support. How much is Manchester United likely to cost? The Glazers want to entertain offers around the £5bn to £6bn mark. However, the New York Stock Exchange considers United to be worth £2.9bn, with its maximum value only £3.2bn. PSG cost just £60m when purchased by QSI in 2011, and a sale of Manchester United to the tune of £2.9bn would fall short of the £4.25bn Boehly-Clearlake paid for Chelsea last year. When is the deadline for takeover bids? The soft deadline, which the Glazers have set, is on Friday, February 17. Only two things are required of potential buyers in order for their bid to be officially recognised by the club before that deadline. These requirements are that each bid must be made in writing and that each bidder must prove they are financially viable to pay their offer amount, should they be successful. When could a deal to go through? That is all up to the Glazers. They are very much in the driving seat and have never said explicitly that they are definitely going to sell the club. The timeframe if they receive an acceptable bid could be anything from a couple of months to a year or more. Chelsea’s sale took only three months, but that was particularly fast due to previous owner Roman Abramovich’s unique personal situation at the time. A Manchester United sale would almost certainly take longer.

Some figures are absolutely insistent that a bid from the state will come, with others even naming the Qatar Investment Authority [QIA]. “Manchester United will be sold to Qatar,” one source argued, even as that was being met with scepticism.

The Emir is a supporter from studying in the UK in the 1990s and has spoken of purchasing the club for just as long. Football officials who have worked with the family say that there is a view that Paris Saint-Germain was primarily bought on the wishes of the Emir’s brother, Jassim bin Hamad bin Khalifa, and that a rivalry between the siblings remains.

And yet the discussion at executive level of the French club’s Champions League game on Tuesday night was that they were surprised at so much of the coverage. One source from within Qatar Sports Investments, who are a subsidiary of QIA, said no bid for United would come from either fund.

There was an acknowledgement that a private investor may make an offer, but the political structure of the state means no businessman is really "private" and a venture of this scale would still require high-level sanctioning.

Other analysts of the Middle East believe it preposterous they would allow a state project like PSG to be encroached upon.

Some Parc des Princes conversations involving those within Qatar's sporting structure, meanwhile, openly expressed the view that Ratcliffe will own United within two months, with considerable financial backing.

Other parties with interest have been simultaneously wondering whether this is driven by Raine and the Glazers to drive up the price. There is a belief that all of Friday’s offers will come in at least 30 per cent under their £5bn valuation.

Interested parties are also bracing themselves for some of the publicity stunts that characterised the Chelsea sale as business people look to use this huge story for their own profile.

One idea taken much more seriously is that Josh Harris and David Blitzer, who tried to buy Chelsea, will make an offer similar to Ratcliffe.

Such a scenario could see a delay or a two-week extension. It may also bring two other possibilities.

One is that the Glazers just decide to keep the club - which would tally with the idea that this is all “a fishing expedition”. That is a genuine fear among potential bidders now, which has put some parties off an offer. There is talk of an "11th-hour pull-out".

Another is that Joel and Avram Glazer seek to become such a party themselves and try to buy the club from their siblings, with potential backing from Apollo.

Much of that is contingent on the internal politics of the Glazer family and the finances of the current United.

In a line that is the most predictable possible but also the most repeated, discussions among the six siblings are said to be “like Succession”. One is hardline on selling United. Avram and Joel have long preferred minority investment.

This is, of course, one core issue that has led the club here. The Glazer model has brought United to a ceiling, where the combined factors of servicing the debt, the cash flow and Financial Fair Play means they can’t operate to anything like full potential. It is partly why no players were actually purchased in January.

A further complication is the necessity for investing around £1bn in Old Trafford, in order to commercialise the club to the extent it should.

Relevant figures within the club have enviously noted just how much revenue Tottenham Hotspur receive from their new stadium.

This is the type of project the Glazers will not currently commit to. It is why industry figures believe they have little choice but to sell if there is no minority investment.

That is just one more unknown in this, though. Friday will only make things a little clearer.