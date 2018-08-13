Sport Premier League

Monday 13 August 2018

White Hart Lane opening put on hold as Spurs forced to move Liverpool and Cardiff games back to Wembley

Spurs have had to move two Premier League games back to Wembley due to delays with White Hart Lane.
Tottenham's home Premier League matches against Liverpool on September 15 and Cardiff on October 6 will be played at Wembley because of "issues with the critical safety systems" at their new stadium, the club have announced.

