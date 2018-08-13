White Hart Lane opening put on hold as Spurs forced to move Liverpool and Cardiff games back to Wembley
Tottenham's home Premier League matches against Liverpool on September 15 and Cardiff on October 6 will be played at Wembley because of "issues with the critical safety systems" at their new stadium, the club have announced.
More to follow...
Press Association
