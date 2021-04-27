| 9.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

When all is said and done, Brendan Rodgers could go down as Ireland’s greatest ever manager

Roy Curtis

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has his team on the verge of Champions League qualification. Image credit: PA. Expand

Close

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has his team on the verge of Champions League qualification. Image credit: PA.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has his team on the verge of Champions League qualification. Image credit: PA.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has his team on the verge of Champions League qualification. Image credit: PA.

BRENDAN Rodgers has known life as the flailing punchline to a gag about the man unaware that he is in imminent danger of drowning in the oceanic depths of his self-regard.

At times during his Liverpool incarnation, Rodgers appeared so gratified by the sound of his own voice, so cringingly spellbound by what he seemed to imagine were his unprecedented levels of cerebral insight, that merciless comparisons with Alan Partridge followed.

Related Content

Privacy