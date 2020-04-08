'Whatever happens I will understand' - Sadio Mane believes Liverpool may not get chance to win Premier League

Sadio Mane, right, and Mohamed Salah have been crucial to Liverpool’s Premier League run (Peter Byrne/PA)

Sadio Mane believes Liverpool may not get the chance to win this season's Premier League title and the Senegal international will "understand" if the coronavirus outbreak scuppers their bid.

Liverpool remain 25 points clear at the top of the table as they attempt to end the club's 30-year wait for the top-flight trophy.

However, English football's season has been put on an indefinite hold amid the pandemic which has killed tens of thousands of people worldwide.

Premier League chiefs insists action will only resume once it is deemed safe to do so, with calls to declare the 2019/20 season null and void.

Such a move would stop Liverpool winning the title, despite their huge advantage over second-placed Manchester City and being just two wins from lifting the Premier League trophy for the first time.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Mane said: "I want to win the games and I want to get the trophy, it's what I would love.

"But with this situation, whatever happens I will understand.

"It has been difficult for Liverpool, but it has been more difficult for many millions of people around the world. Some people have lost family members and that is the more complicated situation.

"But for myself, it's my dream and I want to win it this year. If that's not the case, I will accept, it's part of life. Hopefully we will win it next year."

Liverpool were handed what looks like a boost on Tuesday when UEFA president, Aleksander Ceferin, said he could see "no way" that Klopp's side could finish the season without the title.

Online Editors