Wolves host Arsenal this weekend as the Gunners look to strengthen their grip at the top of the Premier League. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The game takes place at Molineux in Wolverhampton on Saturday with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Where can I watch the game?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League with coverage starting at 7.30pm. The game is also being streamed live on the Sky Go app.

What's the team news?

What is the head-to-head record like?

The clubs first met on 24 September 1904 when Arsenal still used the Woolwich prefix in their name, a Division One game that finished 2-0 to Wolves. Arsenal would get their first victory in a 4-1 win in the return fixture on January 21 1905.

This will be the 121st meeting between the pair. Arsenal have won 60, Wolves 32 and there have been 28 draws.

Arsenal took both games last season, 1-0 at Molineux and 2-1 at the Emirates.

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

New Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui is due to be in attendance for Saturday's game and will be hopeful of turning their season around. Last weekend's game ended in another defeat, albeit to a late Brighton goal in what was a battling performance after Nelson Semedo's first-half red card.

Arsenal, on the other hand, continued their superb season with a win over London rivals Chelsea to finish another weekend on top of the table. Eamonn Sweeney examines the Gunners' title bid and there's also a match report and reaction below.

What are the match odds?

Arsenal are odds on at 1/2, with Wolves 5/1 and the draw 16/5.

What are the two camps saying?

