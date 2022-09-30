Moyes is pleased to be back on home turf this weekend (Nigel French/PA)

West Ham will look to get out of the Premier League bottom three by getting a win from Wolves' visit this weekend. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

The game takes place at the London Stadium with a 5.30pm kick-off on Saturday.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League with coverage starting at 5.00pm. The game is also being streamed live on the Sky Go app.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The teams first met on 05 Feb 1910 in an FA Cup clash at Wolves that the Hammers side won 5-1. It would be 13 games and a full 50 years before Wolves got their first victory, a 5-0 Division 1 win on 11 April 1960.

Of the 67 games between the two West Ham have won 32, Wolves 23, with 14 draws. Honours were even last season with both sides claiming a 1-0 home win.

What's the team news?

We'll bring you team news from both camps on Independent.ie once it's released.

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

West Ham's woes continued before the international break with another defeat, this time at the hands of Everton. Wolves only sit one place and two points above the Hammers in 17th, with Erling Haaland on the mark against them in a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City last time out, a game that saw Ireland's Nathan Collins sent off.

What are the match odds?

West Ham are favourites at 20/23 with Wolves 10/3 and the draw priced at 12/5.

What are the camps saying?

We'll bring you quotes from David Moyes and Bruno Lage on Independent.ie when they face the press in the build up to the game.