David Moyes was unhappy with the decision to rule out a late equaliser for West Ham against Chelsea (Steven Paston/PA)

West Ham will look to get out of the Premier League bottom three this weekend by getting a result from Newcastle's visit this weekend. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

The game takes place at the London Stadium with a 2.00pm kick-off on Sunday.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League with coverage starting at 1.00pm and Sky Sports Main Event joining the broadcast at kick-off. The game is also being streamed live on the Sky Go app.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The teams first met on 01 Feb 1908 in an FA Cup clash at St James' Park that Newcastle won 2-0. West Ham got their first win in an old Division 1 fixture 15 years later on 06 Oct 1923 with a 1-0 win at Upton Park.

Of the 140 games between the two Newcastle have won 58, West Ham 43 ,with 39 draws. The Hammers claimed a 4-2 win at St James' last season and the game in London finished 1-1.

What's the team news?

We'll bring you team news from both camps when we have it

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

Chelsea managed to halt their recent wobble in the league with a win over West Ham last weekend but it's safe to say they had a large dollop of VAR-influenced luck which left Hammers boss David Moyes absolutely fuming.

Newcastle had their own complaints about VAR after Lee Mason ruled out what would have been a winning goal in their scoreless draw against Crystal Palace.

Elsewhere in the Premier League, John Aldridge and Mike McGrath look at Liverpool's poor start and Eamonn Sweeney is not impressed by Mikel Arteta after Arsenal's defeat to Man United.

On that Man United win, Richard Jolly and James Ducker have analysis here.

What are the match odds?

West Ham are favourites at 7/5 with the Toon 19/10 and the draw priced at 23/10.

What are the camps saying?

We'll bring you quotes from David Moyes and Eddie Howe on Independent.ie when they face the press in the build up to the game.