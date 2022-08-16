Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte after being sent off by referee Anthony Taylor during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture date: Sunday August 14, 2022.

After a fiery draw with Chelsea last time out, Spurs welcome Wolves this weekend. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

The game takes place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday with a 12.30pm kick-off.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1 with coverage starting at 11.30am. The game is also being streamed live on the BT Sport Player.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The clubs first met on 01 Sep 1908 in an old Division Two clash at White Hart Lane that Tottenham won 3-0.

They've met a total of 102 times to date with 51 Spurs wins, 30 for Wolves and there have been 21 draws.

What's the team news?

We'll bring you team news from both camps when it's released later in the week.

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

Eamonn Sweeney wasn't impressed with Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel's touchline altercation after Sunday's draw, and there are also a match report and quotes from Conte for you below.

What are the match odds?

Spurs are favourites at 1/3 with Wolves 15/2 and the draw priced at 4/1.

What are the camps saying?

We'll bring you quotes from Antonio Conte and Bruno Lang once they face the press.