Manchester United 's season continues with a visit to Southampton next weekend. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

The game takes place at St Mary's with a 12.30pm kick-off on Saturday.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1 with coverage starting at 11.30am. The game is also being streamed live on the BT Sport Player.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The first-ever meeting between the clubs came in an FA Cup tie on 13 Feb 1897, with a 1-1 draw the outcome. The then-named Newton Heath won the replay 3-1.

The sides have met a total of 131 times with the Red Devils winning 67, the Saints 28 and there have been 36 draws.

What's the team news?

We'll bring you team news once we have it later in the week.

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

The Erik ten Hag era finally got a bit of momentum with Monday's 2-1 win over bitter rivals Liverpool. We've a match report and some take-aways from the game for you hee.

There may be no game time now for Irish players at Manchester United, but players from here were previously dominant at Old Trafford. Here are Aidan Fitzmaurice's the top Irish Manchester United and Liverpool players from the last 50 years.

Prior to Monday's win, five top football writers had given their thoughts on how to tackle the problems at Old Trafford.

And Southampton got their fist win of the season to see off Leicester at the weekend.

What are the match odds?

Man United are favourites at 10/11, with Southampton at 13/5 and the draw priced at 14/5.

What are the camps saying?

We'll bring you quotes from Ralph Hasenhuttl and Erik ten Hag once they face the press in the build up to the game.