Marcos Alonso celebrates scoring in Chelsea's win over Southampton with team-mates including fellow scorers Mason Mount and Timo Werner (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea are on the road to England's south coast this week with a visit to Southampton. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

The game takes place at St Mary's with an 7.45pm kick-off on Tuesday.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 2 with coverage starting at 7.15pm. The game is also being streamed live on the BT Sport app.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The clubs first met on 03 Feb 1923 in an FA Cup tie at Stamford Bridge which finished in a scoreless draw. Southampton won the replay 1-0 four days later.

The 111 games played to date have seen 49 Chelsea wins, 31 for the Saints and 31 draws. Last season's games in three Chelsea wins, 3-1 and 6-0 in the league and a win on penalties in the League Cup after a 1-1 draw.

What's the team news?

The Blues will head to Southampton on Tuesday with Gallagher suspended and N’Golo Kante still out with hamstring trouble, though Mateo Kovacic is building his fitness after a knee injury.

We'll bring you Southampton team news when we have it,

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

Raheem Sterling opened his Chelsea account on Saturday with a double against Leicester, while Southampton went down 1-0 to a revitalised Manchester United.

Following the weekend's Premier League action Luke Edwards has looked at the impact ‘alien’ Erling Haaland is having on the Premier League, while Eamonn Sweeney has looked at whether Harry Kane, the man Haaland is looking to replace as the best number 9 in the league, can finally add medals to his CV. Jeremy Wilson has also looked at why Sterling is looking a good fit in that role for Chelsea.

What are the match odds?

Chelsea are odds-on favourites at 4/7 with Southampton 9/2 and the draw priced at 16/5.

What are the camps saying?

Ralph Hasenhuttl:

“It seems that we are more comfortable with a four, and that we have more players up front helps us, especially to create the chances. It’s always helpful when you have more quantity up front.

“Sure, there was inequality in some moments but one player more gives you more chances and I think there is a reason why we are not struggling at the moment to create chances, we are not struggling to defend.

“This is also good to see, the reverse gear is important against every team, against this top team even more. We had one time on Saturday [when it was] missing and immediately they punish you. This is a thing that always happens in the Premier League, but I think we are on a good way.”

Thomas Tuchel:

“Right now I think we could need some more players in some positions, but it’s very close to the end of the transfer window and when September 1 comes, I will be a happy coach no matter what happens.

“I will try to find solutions and not think about what might have happened or what could be.

“Everything that matters is reality and at the moment (against Leicester) what mattered was finding a way to win.

“What will matter at Southampton is the same, find a way to win, step up individually and push the team from my side. This is what we will do no matter if players will come or not.”