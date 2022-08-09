Nottingham Forest are back in the top flight after an absence of 23 years (Mike Egerton/PA)

Nottingham Forest continue their Premier League return by welcoming West Ham this weekend. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

The game takes place at the the City Ground in Nottingham with an 2.00pm kick-off on Sunday.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League with coverage starting at 1.00pm and Sky Sports Main Event joining proceeding at kick-off. The game is also being streamed live on the Sky Go app.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The clubs first met on 14 Jan 1911 in an FA Cup game at Upton Park whish the Hammers won 2-1.

The 116 games played to date have seen 44 wins for Forest, 46 for West Ham and 26 draws.

What's the team news?

West Ham had the misfortune to begin their season with a visit from Premier League champions and a red hot Erling Haaland, while Forest made an unsuccessful trip to 'nouveau riche' Newcastle United, meaning both sides are looking for their first win.

What are the match odds?

West Ham are favourites at 20/23 with Forest 16/5 and the draw priced at 5/2.

What are the camps saying?

