Newcastle's Kieran Trippier after last season's defeat to Man City (Martin Rickett/PA)

Premier League champions Manchester City face a trip to Newcastle this weekend. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

The game takes place at the St James' Park with an 4.30pm kick-off on Sunday.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Spots Premier League with coverage starting at 4.00pm. The game is also being streamed live on the Sky Go app.

What is the head-to-head record like?

It was the 19th century when the sides first met on 21 Oct 1893, in a 3-2 second flight win for Newcastle when Man City were still playing under the Ardwick moniker.

There's not much between the sides over the 186 games played to date, with 74 wins for the Citizens, including the last six games, against 72 for the Magpies. The other 40 games have ended all-square.

What's the team news?

We'll bring you team news from both camps when it's released later in the week. Man City have bolstered their ranks with the acquisition of Anderlecht left-back Sergio Gomez.

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

Erling Haaland may not have scored on Saturday but Mike McGrath and Richard Jolly have detailed how effective he was in the 4-0 win.

We also have the match repot from that win and from Newcastle's daw with Brighton below.

What are the match odds?

Man City are odds on favourites at 1/3 with Newcastle 7/1 and the draw priced at 4/1.

What are the camps saying?

We'll bring you quotes from Eddie Howe and Pep Guardiola once they face the press before the game.