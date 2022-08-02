The Premier League is back and the Erik ten Hag era begins at Manchester United with a visit from Brighton this weekend. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

The game takes place at Old Trafford with an 2.00pm kick-off on Sunday.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Sky Spots Premier League with coverage starting at 1.00pm and Sky Sports Main Event joining at kick-off. The game is also being streamed live on the Sky Go app.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The clubs first met on 16 January 1909 in an FA Cup tie at Bank Street in Manchester in a 1-0 win for the home side.

They've only met a total of 28 times to date with 19 wins for the Red Devils, four for the Seagulls and five draws.

What's the team news?

The soap opera over whether Cristiano Ronaldo will stay or go rumbles on after he left Old Trafford before full-time following a first half run out against Rayo Vallecano in a 1-1 draw last weekend.

Both sides have seen comings and goings throughout the summer and here's a summary of ins and outs for you.

Manchester United:

Ins: Tyrell Malacia (Feyenoord, £13m), Christian Eriksen (Brentford, free), Lisandro Martinez (Ajax, £57m)

Outs: Jesse Lingard (Nottingham Forest, free), Paul Pogba (Juventus, free), Juan Mata (free), Nemanja Matic (Roma, free), Edinson Cavani (free), Andreas Pereira (Fulham, £10m), Dean Henderson (Nottingham Forest, loan), Lee Grant (retired), D’Mani Mellor (Wycombe, free), Reece Devine (Swindon, free), Paul McShane (released), Connor Stanley (released), Paul Woolston (released), Dylan Levitt (Dundee United, undisclosed), Alvaro Fernandez (Preston, loan).

Brighton:

Ins: Julio Enciso (Libertad Asuncion, £9.5m), Benicio Baker-Boaitey (Porto, undisclosed), Simon Adingra (FC Nordsjaelland, undisclosed)

Outs: Yves Bissouma (Tottenham, £25m), Leo Ostigard (Napoli, undisclosed), Jayson Molumby (West Brom, undisclosed), Aaron Connolly (Venezia, loan), Alex Cochrane (Hearts, undisclosed), Tudor Baluta (released), Adam Desbois (released), Lars Dendoncker (released), Ulrick Ella (released), Ayo Tanimowo (released), John Lucero (released), Jaami Qureshi (released), Haydon Roberts (Derby, loan), Carl Rushworth (Lincoln, loan), Abdallah Sima (Angers, loan), Taylor Richards (QPR, loan), Marc Leonard (Northampton, loan), Jensen Weir (Morecambe, loan), Reda Khadra (Blackburn, loan).

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

Now that Erik ten Hag has had time to work with his players and seen them in pre-season action who would have impressed him and who has their work cut out? James Ducker has explored that question.

Paul McGrath and Jamie Carragher have previewed the Premier League season for you here, while Jonathan Wilson looks at the striking options available for last season's top six.

Christian Eriksen has revealed that three previous bosses at Manchester United tried to sign him before and, with the Dane's comeback moving up another gear with his transfer to Old Trafford, Aidan Fitzmaurice has examined five of the greatest Premier League comebacks.

What are the match odds?

Man United are odds on favourites at 8/15 with Brighton 5/1 and the draw priced at 3/1.

What are the camps saying?

We'll bring you quotes from Erik ten Hag and Graham Potter once they face the press.