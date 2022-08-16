Manchester United were thumped by Liverpool home and away in 2021/22. (Mike Egerton/PA).

Manchester United face the tough task of trying to bounce back from a calamitous start to the season with a visit from bitter rivals Liverpool next week. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

The game takes place at Old Trafford with an 8.00pm kick-off on Monday.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Sky Spots Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League with coverage starting at 7.00pm. The game is also being streamed live on the Sky Go app.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The first-ever meeting between the clubs came in a Football League Test match on 28 April 1894, a post-season game to determine who would play in the First Division in 1894–95. Liverpool beat the then-named Newton Heath 2-0, consigning the Manchester club to Division Two.

What has become English football's most famous rivalry has been contested 237 times in total with 89 wins for Man United, 80 for Liverpool and 68 draws. The two games last season ended in hammerings for the Red Devils at both Old Trafford (5-0) and Anfield (4-0).

What's the team news?

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

It certainly hasn't been the start Erik ten Hag wanted. Saturday's humiliation against Brentford was a new low, and sparked off this clash between former players Gary Neville and Jamie Redknapp.

Paul McGrath, Miguel Delaney and Ian Whittell also have analysis on Man United's travails for you.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool haven't had the best of starts and still await their first win after two draws, with a red card for Darwin Niunez against Palace adding to their issues.

What are the match odds?

It says a lot about the respective states of the old rivals that Man United are an incredible 4/1 fo a home win, with Liverpool odds-on favourites at 4/7 and the draw priced at 6/5.

What are the camps saying?

