Fierce competitors Roy Keane (left) and Patrick Vieira (right) were used to clashing when Manchester United played Arsenal (Sean Dempsey/PA)

What was the foremost rivalry in English football at the turn of the century gets another run-out this weekend as Mikel Arteta's Arsenal pay a visit to Erik ten Hag's Manchester United. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

The game takes place at Old Trafford with a 4.30pm kick-off on Sunday.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Man Event and Sly Sports Premier League with coverage starting at 4.00pm. The game is also being streamed live on the Sky Go app.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The first meeting of the then named Newton Heath and Woolwich Arsenal took place on 13 Oct 1894 in an old Division 2 clash at Bank Street that finished in an exciting 3-3 draw. The Gunners got their first win the following 30th March on a 3-2 scoerllne with the Manchester outfit's maiden victory in the fixture coming exactly eight months later with a 5-1 thrashing.

The teams have met a total of 236 times, with a round 100 win for the Red Devils against 86 for Arsenal and 50 draws so far.

Last season's games finished in a home win each, 3-2 at Old Trafford in December and 3-1 at the Emirates in April.

What's the team news?

We'll bring you team news from both camps when we have it.

Arsenal's midweek win over Aston Villa kept up the 100% start that sees them top the league as September starts while Man United's game against Leicester is not played until Thursday.

After back to back hat-tricks from Erling Haaland, Mark Critchley has examined how much of a problem the Man City striker is for the rest of the division.

Following last weekend's Premier League action Roy Curtis and Luke Edwards had already looked at the impact ‘alien’ Haaland is having on the Premier League, while Eamonn Sweeney examined whether Harry Kane, the man Haaland is looking to replace as the best number 9 in the league, can finally add medals to his CV. Jeremy Wilson has also looked at why Sterling is looking a good fit in that role for Chelsea.

What are the match odds?

Man United are slight favourites at 7/5 with Arsenal 9/5 and the draw priced at 12/5.

What are the camps saying?

We'll bring you quotes from Mikel Arteta and Erik ten Hag when they face the press in the build up to the game.