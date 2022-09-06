Pep Guardiola (right) and Antonio Conte (left) will go head to head when Manchester City host Tottenham on Saturday (Martin Rickett/PA).

Premier League champions Manchester City welcome Spurs this weekend. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

The game takes place at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester with a 5.30pm kick-off on Saturday.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League with coverage starting at 5.00pm. The game is also being streamed live on the Sky Go app.

What is the head-to-head record like?

It was 16 Jan 1909 before the teams first met, in an FA Cup clash at Hyde Road, Manchester, a seven-goal thriller that finished 4-3 to Spurs. City got their first win in an old Division 1 fixture the following year with a 2-1 win at the same ground.

Honours are even after 166 games with 65 wins each and 36 draws. The Citizens won both last season's games en route to the title, 1-0 at Tottenham at 3-2 at home.

What's the team news?

We'll bring you team news from both camps when we have it

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

Erling Halaand was on the mark again at the weekend but it wasn't enough to claim all three points at Aston Villa. Tim Nash looks at whether Jack Grealish is about to start repaying his £100m transfer fee and Mark Critchley looks at City's bid to claim the one trophy that's eluded them so far with the Champions League back underway.

After their weekend win over Fulham, Sam Dean examines Richarlison's impact since joining the club.

Elsewhere in the Premier League, John Aldridge and Mike McGrath look at Liverpool's poor start and Eamonn Sweeney is not impressed by Mikel Arteta after Arsenal's defeat to Man United.

On that Man United win, Richard Jolly and James Ducker have analysis here.

What are the match odds?

Man City are odds-on favourites at 1/3 with Spurs 13/2 and the draw priced at 4/1.

What are the camps saying?

We'll bring you quotes from Pep Guardiola and Antonio Conte when they face the press in the build up to the game.