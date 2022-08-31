What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know about Manchester City v Nottingham Forest

Erling Haaland will be hopeful of having yet more joy in front of goal as Manchester City host Nottingham Forest with Pep Guardiola expected to play the young striker as often as possible.

Where and when is it on?.

The game takes place at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester with an 7.30pm kick-off on Wednesday, 31 August.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will take place at the will be shown live on BT Sport 3, with coverage due to begin at 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game online via the BT Sport app or online player.

What is the head-to-head record like?

This is the first meeting between Manchester City and Nottingham Forest since second-tier Forest won an FA Cup third-round tie 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium on 3 January 2009.

City and Forest are in the same league together for the first time since 2001-02 in the second tier. The Citizens took four points out of six that season, drawing 1-1 at the City Ground and triumphing 3-0 at Maine Road.

The Blues' only win in six Premier League encounters with Forest was a 2-0 victory away from home on 27 February 1993. All three games in Manchester have been drawn.

What's the team news?

Jack Grealish is nearing a return for Manchester City after training individually ahead of the win over Crystal Palace. Nathan Ake is also not far away from recovery, while Aymeric Laporte is on track to be back available to Pep Guardiola in late September or early October. Guardiola may look to rotate his side, with one of the full-backs (Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo) perhaps rested, allowing Sergio Gomez to make his first start. However, one player who won’t be rested is Erling Haaland.

Renan Lodi became Nottingham Forest’s 18th signing of the summer on Monday, and the Atletico Madrid loanee could make a debut at the Etihad Stadium. Moussa Niakhaté, one of those new additions, will be out for an extended period, with Steve Cook likely to remain in the centre of Steve Cooper’s back three.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Gomez; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Alvarez, Haaland, Foden.

Nottingham Forest: Henderson; Worrall, Cook, McKenna; Williams, Kouyate, O’Brien, Toffolo; Johnson, Lingard, Gibbs-White.

What are the match odds?

Manchester City win 1/10

Draw 14/1

Nottingham Forest win 37/1

What are the camps saying?

Pep Guardiola

“He is 22 years old and recovers well,” said Guardiola. “He is able to play quite regularly, but not because there is a break for the World Cup. It was four days between these games, then three days before Aston Villa and then Sevilla. With travel, for the recovery it is much, much worse.”

Steve Cooper

“He’s a really good athlete, a really powerful player who gets into the box. But at the same time there’s so many parts to City’s game that you can look at and think it’s such a high level. What we’ve got to do is just continue to believe in how we work and how we analyse. This is obviously a massive test, but it’s these games we want to be part of.”