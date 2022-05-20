Pep Guardiola believes it is tougher to win the Premier League than the Champions League (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester City welcome Aston Villa this weekend with a win enough to seal another Premier League title. Liverpool will be hoping for a favour from Anfield legend and Villa boss Steven Gerrard to deny City and keep their quadruple dreams alive. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Sunday's match takes place at the Ethiad, with an 4.00pm kick-off.

What’s the team news?

Defenders John Stones and Kyle Walker are back in contention for Manchester City’s decisive final Premier League game of the season against Aston Villa on Sunday.

The pair had been expected to miss the remainder of the season with thigh and ankle injuries respectively but have made quicker-than-expected recoveries.

For Villa, Gerrard rested ex-Liverpool duo Danny Ings and Philippe Coutinho for the midweek draw with Burnley, and they will surely start.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on on Sky Sports Main Event from 2.00pm. The game is also being streamed live on the Sky Go app.

What's the head to head record?

Man City wins: 78

Draws: 41

Aston Villa wins: 57

What are the match odds?

Man City are odds on at 1/7 with Villa 15/1 and the draw 7/1 .

Miguel Delaney has examined previous dramatic final days in the Premier League and we've given you a few examples that can hopefully be matched on Sunday.

What are the managers saying?

Pep Guardiola:

“When you fight for the Premier League and have success right at the end, it gives you a sense that you enjoy a lot. We are happier in our lives when you win.

“When you win and win it (makes for) good training sessions, a good environment and mood. It’s not like the FA Cup or a single game, it’s a routine.

“I’m not saying the Champions League is not important. We’re mad, crazy to win it. We want it, we love it.

“We’d love to be in Paris (for the final) next week but to win 38 games, rather than six, eight or nine games, is different.

“Always I like it, since I was a player. The league is nice and we are on the verge of that. We are close.”

Steven Gerrard:

“It is disappointing when people mention integrity and aim it towards me or Aston Villa or any of my players.

“We’ll go out at the weekend and give it everything we’ve got to try and get points for Aston Villa and our supporters. If that inevitably helps Liverpool, fantastic, but my priority is to try and get points for Aston Villa.

“We’ve got three massive points to play for, we’ve got an opportunity to finish the season on a high. It would be nice if we can reward our supporters with something at the weekend.

“In terms of Liverpool, I totally understand and respect the external noise and the questions that have been coming my way for some time. They’re involved in a title race and I spent a lot of time there.”