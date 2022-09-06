Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold battles for the ball with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jonny Castro Otto. Photo: PA Wire

Liverpool will try and turn their indifferent Premier League form around with a visit from Wolves this weekend. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

The game takes place at Anfield with a 3.00pm kick-off on Saturday.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 with coverage starting at 2.30pm. The game is also being streamed live on the Premier Sports Player.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The clubs first met on 29 Sep 1894, in an old Division 1 clash at Molineux that finished 3-1 to Wolves. Liverpool got their first win in 1897, a 3-1 victory at the same venue.

Of the 110 games to date there have been 57 Liverpool wins, 36 for Wolves and 17 draws, with last season's game finishing 1-0 and 3-1 to the Reds.

What's the team news?

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

Liverpool have really stuttered at the start of this season with Saturday's 0-0 draw with Everton the latest disappointing league result. John Aldridge and Mike McGrath have the below pieces examining the Reds' form.

Wolves finally got a win last weekend with Ireland's Nathan Collins impressive in a 1-0 victory over international teammate Gavin Bazunu's Southampton.

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Eamonn Sweeney is not impressed by Mikel Arteta after Arsenal's defeat to Man United. On that Man United win, Richard Jolly and James Ducker have analysis here and Sam Dean examines Richarlison's impact since joining Spurs.

What are the match odds?

Liverpool are odds-on favourites at 2/9 with Wolves 10/1 and the draw priced at 5/1.

What are the camps saying?

