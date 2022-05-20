Liverpool welcome Wolves this weekend hoping for a favour to keep their quadruple dreams alive from Anfield legend Steven Gerrard whose Aston Villa side go to Manchester City. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Sunday's match takes place at Anfield, with an 4.00pm kick-off.

What’s the team news?

Jurgen Klopp will not take any risks on Mo Salah's fitness with a Champions League final next week but gave an upbeat assessment on his injured players on Friday, saying; "Looks all good. What we do with them for the weekend, I have no idea. We actually understand 100% the goalscoring battle (for Salah) with Son Heung-Min, but there's no chance we take any risk. Mo doesn't want to take any risks, I've no doubt about that.

"It looks good and the boys have made steps, but we will see. My preferred solution is they would play at the weekend for rhythm reasons, or at least be on the bench so we could bring them on, but if not then we take it from there. I cannot say 100%."

However, Fabinho is unlikely to be fit with his return from a hamstring issue more likely in Paris, along with Joe Gomez who suffered an ankle knock at St Mary’s.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz were all rested for Southampton in midweek and should return.

Max Kilman, Romain Saiss and Nelson Semedo are set to miss out for Wolves.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on on Sky Sports Premier League from 2.30pm. The game is also being streamed live on the Sky Go app.

What's the head to head record?

Liverpool wins: 56

Draws: 17

Wolves wins: 36

Liverpool have won each of their last six meetings, conceding just one goal along the way.

What are the match odds?

Liverpool are odds on at 1/7 with Wolves 16/1 and the draw 13/2 .

What to read and listen to on Independent.ie?

Miguel Delaney has looked at previous dramatic final days in the Premier League.

Earlier in the week, James Ducker looked at the technological aspect that has helped Liverpool chase glory on all four fronts.

What are the managers saying?

Jurgen Klopp:

“We play to win and Aston Villa play to win. It (Etihad) is a difficult place to go, if you go there and don’t play 100 per cent you get five or six (scored against you) and if you are fully there you have a chance to get a result.

“But this is the game I am not concerned about, not thinking about, at all. Of all the things we speak about it is completely disrespectful to Wolves as they will do exactly the same.

“They don’t want to come here and be part of our celebrations. They come here and want to get three points, definitely.

“We have to be ready for this game not the other one.”

Bruno Lage:

“It’s a pleasure to watch the way they play and it’s a pleasure to watch these two teams fight until the end for the championship.

“What Man City and Liverpool are doing in every competition, the levels are so high. They are so special and they are the best teams in the competition and maybe the best teams in the world.

“We are excited to be involved in this situation and for us it’s another good moment to play against a strong team. We go there trying to give a different image than we did in the last six games.”