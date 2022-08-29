One of the Premier League's most iconic fixtures takes place this week when Liverpool and Newcastle face off. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

The game takes place at Anfield with an 8.00pm kick-off on Wednesday.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1 with coverage starting at 7.00pm. The game is also being streamed live on the BT Sport app.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The clubs first met way back on 04 Nov 1893 in an old Division Two game at Anfield that Liverpool won 5-0.

But in Premier League terms, it was the games over a century later in 1996 and 1997 that really captured people's imaginations, the two 4-3 wins for the Reds regularly in the mix on anyone's greatest games list.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

The 183 matches played to date have seen 89 Liverpool wins, 50 Newcastle wins and 44 draws. Last season's games saw two Liverpool wins, 3-1 and 1-0.

What's the team news?

We'll bring you team news from both camps when we have it.

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

Liverpool had a Premier League record-equalling win on Saturday when they put an incredible nine past Bournemouth, while Newcastle played out a 1-1 draw at Wolves. We've reports plus John Aldridge's take on the Liverpool game below.

Read More

Following the weekend's Premier League action Luke Edwards has looked at the impact ‘alien’ Erling Haaland is having on the Premier League, while Eamonn Sweeney has looked at whether Harry Kane, the man Haaland is looking to replace as the best number 9 in the league, can finally add medals to his CV. Jeremy Wilson has also looked at why Sterling is looking a good fit in that role for Chelsea.

Read More

What are the match odds?

Liverpool are odds-on favourites at 2/7 with Newcastle 17/2 and the draw priced at 4/1.

What are the camps saying?

Jurgen Klopp:

“I can say it already before we’ve played it will be crazy and in the end it was the perfect football afternoon for us.

“A lot of different goalscorers, all these kinds of things. Wonderful goals, fantastic situations and we all know that we needed something like that.

“We had bigger chances in other games and didn’t use them. That’s the nature of the thing.”

Read More

Eddie Howe:

“If I’m looking at it through his (new signing Alexander Isak) eyes I would be excited looking at the team and how many chances we could create for him. I’d also realise I’d have to contribute to the team in a physical way because that game was brutal.

“Strikers are always judged on their goal output and creativity. We hope he makes a difference when he plays. He is a linker of play as well and is not just a goalscorer, he will contribute in all the aspects of our build-up play. That’s why I’m excited for what he can do to the team.

“This is our first one (work permit) since I’ve been here which has taken this long. I don’t know if the Bank Holiday weekend had something to do with it.

“I would be hugely disappointed if we couldn’t use him on Wednesday (at Liverpool) in some capacity.”