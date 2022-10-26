Liverpool have one of the great old fixtures in English football this weekend as Leeds, the side they battled for top dog status in the late 60s and early 70s, come to town. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match kicks off at the unusual time of 7.45pm next Saturday at Anfield.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League with coverage starting at 7.30pm. The game is also being streamed live on the Sky Go app.

What's the team news?

We'll have team news from both camps once it's released later in the week.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The clubs first met on 22 Nov 1924 in a 1-0 old Division One win for Liverpool at Anfield. Leeds' first win came the following year in a42-1 Division One victory on 28 March at Elland Road.

Overall this will be the 127th meeting between the two with Liverpool winning 62 and Leeds winning 28 so far. There have been 31 draws.

Last season's games finished in two easy wins for the Reds, 3-0 away before a 6-0 hammering at Anfield that helped push Marcelo Bielsa towards the exit door.

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

Neither side will be happy with their starts to the season, albeit with differing expectations. Liverpool failed to build on their win over Man City with a shock defeat to bottom of the table Nottingham Forest, while Jesse Marsch's team dropped into the bottom three after making it eight games without a win by losing to Fulham. John Aldridge has his analysis here alongside reports and reaction.

What are the match odds?

Liverpool are heavy favourites at 3/10 with the away side 15/2 and the draw 9/2.

What the managers have to say?

We'll bring you fresh quotes from Jurgen Klopp and Jesse Marsch when they face the press in the build-up to the game.