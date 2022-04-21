Liverpool's Mohamed Salah gets beyond Everton's Seamus Coleman to score their third goal in December. REUTERS/Phil Noble

It's the Merseyside derby as Liverpool host Everton on this weekend. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Sunday’s match takes place at Anfield with a 4.30pm kick-off. Liverpool remain second, while Everton are 17th and embroiled in a relegation battle.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event. Coverage will begin on 4pm. The game is also being streamed live via the Sky Go app.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The clubs first met on 13 October 1894 in a game that finished 3-0 to Everton. It would take another three years and four games before Liverpool's first win, a 3-1 victory on 25 Sep 1897.

This will be the 291st meeting between the pair. Liverpool have won 122, Everton 83 and there have been 85 draws.

This season's previous meeting finished 4-1 to the Reds at Goodison Park in December.

What's the team news?

We'll bring you team news from both camps once the managers face the press on Friday.

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

'I still don’t believe winning the quadruple of possible for this brilliant Liverpool team, but they are getting closer and closer to that impossible dream with each passing week.'

Former Ireland striker John Aldridge still doesn't believe the quadruple is possible but he's enjoying the ride.

Read More

Liverpool's midweek game saw a breath-taking 4-0 win over Manchester United while Everton gained a very late point against Leicester to boost their survival bid.

Read More

Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his thanks to the Anfield crowd after their reaction to the tragic loss of his new-born son earlier in the week.

Read More

What are the match odds?

Liverpool are red-hot favourites at 1/6 with Everton 13/1 and the draw priced at 13/2.

What are the two camps saying?

Jurgen Klopp on Thiago's midweek performance:

“He’s a good player. We have to keep him fit.

“He has rhythm now, which helps with these kind of situations to really be in the right spaces, the right little turns, finding the right passes.

“You don’t have five million players like this on the planet – only a few who see things earlier than anyone else and have the technical ability to not only see it but get the ball there as well.

“It was a top game from him.”

Read More

Frank Lampard:

“As long as we stay in games and keep fighting in games then anything is possible.

“It’s a small run but it is the bounce of coming off a good result against Manchester United to get another point on the board.

“It can be an easy thing to throw at the players that they lack spirit or desire and they certainly don’t.

“We are not in a time for pretty patterns and an idea of our philosophy for the next two or three years, the first phase is can we fight or show character to stay in this league and they showed that tonight.”