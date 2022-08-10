A frustrated Jurgen Klopp during the game at Craven Cottage

Liverpool get their home campaign under way with the visit of Crystal Palace in the Premier League next Monday. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Monday's game takes place at Anfield with a 8.00pm kick-off.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League with coverage starting at 7.00pm. The game is also being streamed live on the Sky Got app.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The clubs first met on 08 Jan 1938 in an FA Cup tie that finished scoreless. Liverpool won the replay at Anfield four days later 3-1.

Overall this will be the 61st meeting between the two with Liverpool winning 35 and Palace winning 14 so far. There have been 14 draws.

What's the team news?

Scans have confirmed Liverpool midfielder has Thiago Alcantara suffered a hamstring strain.

His absence will be a blow for manager Jurgen Klopp, with Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Caoimhín Kelleher and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain already on the injury list.

We'll have further team news as it's provided later in the week.

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

Liverpool's opening day draw at Fulham was not the start they'd have hoped for and John Aldridge has provided his analysis here.

And Palace were a little unlucky to lose 2-0 to Arsenal the previous night

What are the match odds?

Liverpool are heavy favourites at 2/11 with Palace 14/1 and the draw priced at 11/2.

What are the camps saying?

We'll bring you quotes from Jurgen Klopp and Patrick Vieira when they face the press later in the week.