Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag talks to Cristiano Ronaldo during the weekend win over Southampton. Photo: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Erik ten Hag will attempt to keep the Man United revival on track with a visit to a stuttering Leicester City this week. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

The game takes place at the King Power Stadium with an 8.00pm kick-off on Thursday.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1 with coverage starting at 7.00pm. The game is also being streamed live on the BT Sport app.

What is the head-to-head record like?

Both clubs started their existence under different names with the first Leicester Fosse v Newton Heath game taking place on 22 September 1894 and ending with a 3-2 win for the Manchester side in Division 2. It would be ten games later in 1900 when both sides adopted their current moniker with the first Leicester City v Manchester United game seeing a 2-0 win for the home side.

The 135 matches played to date have seen 68 wins for the Red Devils, 36 for the Foxes and 31 draws. Last season's games saw a 4-2 home Leicester win and a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

What's the team news?

There's still plenty of speculation over the future of Cristiano Ronaldo as the transfer window draws to a close with a return to his first club Sporting Lisbon now being mooted, while Leicester's Wesley Fofana is edging closer to a move to Chelsea.

We'll bring you further team news from both camps when we have it.

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

Man United backed up their win over Liverpool with a win over Southampton on Saturday while Leicester's struggles continued with a 2-1 defeat at Chelsea. We have reports on both below, along with some analysis from Tommy Conlon and James Ducker on how Erik ten Hag has managed to steady the listing Red Devil ship.

Following the weekend's Premier League action Luke Edwards has looked at the impact ‘alien’ Erling Haaland is having on the Premier League, while Eamonn Sweeney has looked at whether Harry Kane, the man Haaland is looking to replace as the best number 9 in the league, can finally add medals to his CV. Jeremy Wilson has also looked at why Sterling is looking a good fit in that role for Chelsea.

What are the match odds?

Ten Hag's men are favourites at even money with Brendan Rodger's outfit 23/10 and the draw priced at 27/10.

What are the camps saying?

