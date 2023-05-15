What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know about Leicester City v Liverpool

Mo Salah scored his 19th Premier League goal of the season against Brentford. — © REUTERS

Liverpool will attempt to keep their slim chances of Champions League qualification alive when the welcome Leicester on Monday. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at the King Power Stadium in Leicester with an 8.00pm kick-off on Monday.

What’s the team news?

We’ll bring you team news from both camps once it’s released later in the week.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. It is also being streamed live on Sky Go app.

What can I read about the game on Independent.ie?

It’s been a run of six wins on the spin that has kept Liverpool’s flickering Champions League ambitions alive. The latest was a 1-0 against Brentford with a Mo Salah goal securing the points.

At the other end of the table, Leicester’s survival hopes took a hit with a 5-3 defeat to Fulham. We have reports on both games below.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The clubs first met on 09 Nov 1895 in a 3-1 Liverpool win over the then named Leicester Fosse in the old Division Two. Leicester didn’t have long to wait for their first win, a 2-0 victory on the return fixture on 30 Nov 1895.

Of the 120 games to date there have been 57 Liverpool wins, 41 for the Foxes and 25 draws. Liverpool had a 2-1 win when the sides met at Anfield earlier this season.

What are the odds?

Liverpool are favourites at 4/7 with Leicester 4/1 and the draw is 10/3.

What are the coaches saying?

We’ll bring you fresh quotes from Dean Smith and Jurgen Klopp when they face the press ahead of the game.