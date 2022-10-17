Two sides desperate for points will face off this midweek as Jesse Marsch's Leeds United travel to Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City. Here's all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

The game takes place at the King Power Stadium in Leicester with an 8.15pm kick-off on Thursday.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 with coverage starting at 7.45pm. The game is also being streamed live on the Premier Sports Player.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The clubs first met on 11 Sep 1920 in a game at Leicester which finished 1-1 in the old Division Two. Leeds' first win came in the return fixture a week later where they prevailed 3-1. It was a couple of years later before the Foxes picked up a victory, with a 2-1 win on 28 Oct 1922.

Of 127 games played to date, 48 have ended in Leeds wins, 45 for Leicester and there's been 34 draws.

Last season's matches finished in a 1-1 draw at Elland Road and a 1-0 home win at the King Power.

What's the team news?

We'll bring you team news from both camps once it's released later in the week but Leicester's James Maddison is set to miss out.

Leeds were desperately unlucky to lose league leaders Arsenal at the weekend with Patrick Bamford having a goal ruled out by VAR before missing a penalty and the Whites having another penalty given in stoppage time but then overturned by VAR.

Leicester played out a scoreless draw with Crystal Palace but their manager is confident they can turn the corner and get out of the drop zone sooner rather than later.

What are the match odds?

The Foxes are favourites at 6/5 with Leeds 21/10 and the draw priced at 12/5.

What are the camps saying?

We'll bring you fresh quotes from Jesse Marsch and Brendan Rodgers when they face the press in the build-up to the game.