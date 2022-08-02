Luke Ayling (right) celebrates the winning goal when the sides met in March. (Nick Potts/PA)

The Premier League is back and Leeds welcome Wolves for their opening fixture this weekend. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

The game takes place at the Elland Road with a traditional 3.00pm kick-off on Saturday.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 with coverage starting at 2.30pm. The game is also being streamed live in Ireland on the Premier Sports app.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The clubs first met on 15 Jan 1921 in an old Division Two clash at Molineux in a 3-0 win for Wolves..

The 101 games played to date have seen 43 wins for Leeds, 35 for Wolves and 23 draws. The last game in March saw a crazy 3-2 win for Leeds after going 2-0 down in the first half.

What's the team news?

Both sides have seen comings and goings throughout the summer and here's a summary of ins and outs for you.

Leeds:

Ins: Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg, £25m), Rasmus Kristensen (Red Bull Salzburg, £10m), Marc Roca (Bayern Munich, £10m), Darko Gyabi (Manchester City, £5m), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig, undisclosed), Luis Sinisterra (Feyenoord, undisclosed), Sonny Perkins (West Ham, free)

Outs: Raphinha (Barcelona, £50m), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City, £42m), Tyler Roberts (QPR, loan), Charlie Cresswell (Millwall, loan), Jamie Shackleton (Millwall, loan), Nohan Kenneh (Hibernian, free), Laurens De Bock (released), Josh Galloway (released), Alfie Hughes (released), Bobby Kamwa (released), Lui Bradbury (released), Joe Littlewood (released), Mitchell Picksley (released), Ryan Edmondson (Carlisle, undisclosed), Liam McCarron (Stoke, undisclosed), Elia Caprile (SSC Bari, undisclosed)

Wolves:

Ins: Nathan Collins (Burnley, undisclosed)

Outs: Fabio Silva (Anderlecht, loan), Ki-Jana Hoever (PSV Eindhoven, loan), Dion Sanderson (Birmingham, loan), Ryan Giles (Middlesbrough, loan), Marcal (free), John Ruddy (Birmingham, free), Romain Saiss (Besiktas, free), Conor Carty (released), Pascal Estrada (released), Raphael Nya (released), Jamie Pardington (released), Faisu Sangare (released), Lewis Richards (Harrogate, loan), Taylor Perry (Cheltenham, loan)

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

Ireland defender Nathan Collins is Wolves' big signing of the summer and Daniel McDonnell wrote about the move last month. Daniel has also looked into Irish moves across the leagues, while Sam Dean included the Collins transfer and that of Gavin Bazunu in his round up of young players set to make their mark this year.

Read More

Paul McGrath has previewed the Premier League season for you here, while Jonathan Wilson looks at the striking options available for last season's top six.

Read More

With Christian Eriksen's comeback moving up another gear after his transfer to Manchester Utd, Aidan Fitzmaurice has examined five of the greatest Premier League comebacks.

Read More

What are the match odds?

Leeds are favourites at 13/10 with Wolves 21/10 and the draw priced at 9/41.

What are the camps saying?

We'll bring you quotes from Jesse Marsch and Bruno Lage once they face the press.